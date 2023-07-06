READ MORE: Is Douglas Ross happy to see Scottish economy success?: Ian McConnell

He said: “Quite simply, future policy must enable our farmers and crofters to be profitable – to be viable in the short, medium and long term. It must empower us to respond to climate and biodiversity challenges by enabling efficiency and sustainability. It must allow us to play a critical role in underpinning our food and drink sector and growing the already more than £3.5 billion of output generated by Scottish agriculture.”

Mr Kennedy added: “For that to happen, the Scottish Government and all politicians must ensure that the new Agriculture Bill for Scotland establishes a support framework all about accessible and practical measures, working with farming enterprises, that incentivise actions that underpin the viability and resilience of agricultural businesses. It must provide opportunities for us to adapt to change. It must encourage efficiency and environmental improvements whilst recognising and rewarding existing appropriate agricultural management and activity”.

Market round-up

A smaller consignment of 827 prime lambs at Newton Stewart yesterday left buyers short of requirements, but anything well finished met with demand while leaner types proved harder to cash. Despite this, the sale averaged at 306p/kg or £129/ head. Heavy lambs came to good money again and sold to £170/head for Texels from Drumskeog and to 342p/kg for a Texel from Barlaughlan. A relative shortage of cast sheep created demand, as seen in the £145 paid for a Suffolk cross from Auchleach and in the £131 paid for hoggs from Larg. Mules from Low Clanyard sold to £108 while Blackies from Drummuckloch peaked at £96/head.

Ninety-one new season lambs at Dingwall yesterday averaged 284p/kg and sold to 307p/kg for a pen of 43kg Texels from Lochdhu, Nairn, and to £149 gross for a pair of 53kg Beltex crosses from Ousdale. Feeding sheep sold to £166 for a pen of Beltex crosses from Kilcoy.

The strongest calves at Ayr on Tuesday met an increased demand, with younger types harder to sell. The sale peaked at £680 for a British Blue bull calf from South Palmerston, while British Blue heifers sold to £670 for Merkland. Heifers averaged 310p/kg or £1819/head and sold to £2074 for a Limousin from North Boig, while a Limousin bullock from Birkentop sold to £1390. Meanwhile, trade in the rough ring was led at £2080 by a Charolais bull from Little Kilmory, while cast females peaked at £1940 by a Limousin from South Walton. Clean cattle sold to £1400 for an Aberdeen Angus from South Boreland.

A mixed show of cattle at Lockerbie on Tuesday met an abundance of buyers still looking for numbers. Limousin heifers from Laverockhall sold to £1510 while the same vendor sold bullocks to £1100, as did Beef Shorthorns from Newcastleton, while British Blue heifers from Messrs Mackie, Lockerbie, sold to £1040/head.