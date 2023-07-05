Property agent Savills, which has begun marketing the site on Grangemouth Road around one kilometre east of the town centre, said the site has “development potential for a range of residential, commercial and leisure uses”.

Richard Cottingham, of Savills, said: “Given the proximity of the town centre, abundance of local parkland, convenient access to local amenities and excellent transport links, including Falkirk Grahamston railway station, we expect strong interest for the site from both housebuilders and developers of other uses.”

Savills said: “Nearby amenities include Victoria Park, Victoria Primary School, Helix Park and Central Retail Park.”

It added: “Offers are invited for the site with further information available to interested parties.”