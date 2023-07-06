A property in what is described as one of Edinburgh’s “most desirable and affluent neighbourhoods” has been put up for sale at offers over £2.25 million.
Property agent Savills has been appointed by Viewpoint Housing Association to bring Lennox House to market.
Savills flagged varous possible uses, "from the care or hospitality sectors, through to a range of residential options".
The property agent noted that the sandstone Georgian house with modern extensions, within the “highly sought after coastal suburb of Trinity in the north of the capital”, was most recently operated as a 32-bedroom care home.
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
Savills said: “The original two-storey house retains a wealth of period features including, intricate cornicing and period fireplaces, and boasts impressive views over the Firth of Forth from the upper floors. In addition to the bedrooms, various communal spaces are spread throughout the property including lounge and dining hall, as well as offices, staff quarters and two lifts. It sits within a mature, stone-walled garden.”
READ MORE: Landmark former hotel for sale years after devastating fire
The property agent added: “The half-acre site is bounded to the north, east and west by prime residential properties and to the south by Trinity Bowling Club and Lomond Park Tennis Club.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Scotch whisky giant some may not have heard of is huge success story
Danielle Corker, development agent at Savills, said: “Trinity is one of the capital’s most desirable and affluent neighbourhoods, particularly loved by families and downsizers. Lennox House itself represents a really exciting real estate opportunity by virtue of its prime location and the flexibility of the accommodation.
"It lends itself to various alternative uses, from the care or hospitality sectors, through to a range of residential options subject to appropriate consents.”
Savills said: “Trinity is well served by local amenities including high-performing schools, parks and cycle routes, supermarkets and independent shops as well as popular bars and restaurants including Old Chain Pier, Starbank Inn and The Herringbone, with more options at neighbouring Newhaven harbour. The area is well connected by a range of transport options.”
A closing date of Thursday August 17, at noon, has been set.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel