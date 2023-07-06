Property agent Savills has been appointed by Viewpoint Housing Association to bring Lennox House to market.

Savills flagged varous possible uses, "from the care or hospitality sectors, through to a range of residential options".

The property agent noted that the sandstone Georgian house with modern extensions, within the “highly sought after coastal suburb of Trinity in the north of the capital”, was most recently operated as a 32-bedroom care home.

Savills said: “The original two-storey house retains a wealth of period features including, intricate cornicing and period fireplaces, and boasts impressive views over the Firth of Forth from the upper floors. In addition to the bedrooms, various communal spaces are spread throughout the property including lounge and dining hall, as well as offices, staff quarters and two lifts. It sits within a mature, stone-walled garden.”

The property agent added: “The half-acre site is bounded to the north, east and west by prime residential properties and to the south by Trinity Bowling Club and Lomond Park Tennis Club.”

Danielle Corker, development agent at Savills, said: “Trinity is one of the capital’s most desirable and affluent neighbourhoods, particularly loved by families and downsizers. Lennox House itself represents a really exciting real estate opportunity by virtue of its prime location and the flexibility of the accommodation.

"It lends itself to various alternative uses, from the care or hospitality sectors, through to a range of residential options subject to appropriate consents.”

Savills said: “Trinity is well served by local amenities including high-performing schools, parks and cycle routes, supermarkets and independent shops as well as popular bars and restaurants including Old Chain Pier, Starbank Inn and The Herringbone, with more options at neighbouring Newhaven harbour. The area is well connected by a range of transport options.”

A closing date of Thursday August 17, at noon, has been set.