Fast-growing Six by Nico is opening in Cardiff next month at the former Zizzi’s site on the city’s High Street.

The new restaurant will continue its concept of a rotating six-course tasting menu curated by chef Nico Simeone and his talented team which changes every six weeks.

Mr Simeone and his team including Andy Temple, chief creative officer and Rachael Rafferty, chief operations officer “showcase their passion for culinary artistry with every plate”.

The concept has had critical acclaim since its debut in 2017, with restaurants subsequently opening in Edinburgh, Dublin, Manchester, Leeds, Aberdeen, Belfast, and London.

Mr Simeone said: “We have been lucky enough to grow our concept, since opening a small 30 cover restaurant in Glasgow in 2017.

“Cardiff marks a huge milestone for us, as this will be our first location in Wales.

“We are really excited to bring our ever-evolving experience to the community of Cardiff and Wales - it’s a special moment for me and the team who have been here since the beginning, we can’t wait to show off the Six by Nico experience.”

The new Six by Nico, which is near Cardiff Castle, is to create 40-50 new jobs for the Welsh capital, including front of house, back or house and managerial roles.

