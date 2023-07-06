The new twice-weekly flights between Glasgow Airport and Hurghada will begin in November.

The route is covered on Wednesday and Saturday and flights start from around £130.

Christopher Tibbett, Group head of airline relations and marketing for Glasgow Airport, said: "We are thrilled to welcome easyJet's launch of a twice-weekly service to Hurghada in Egypt.

“easyJet has already launched several new routes for Glasgow Airport this year; including to Porto and Lisbon; and this additional new route marks an exciting expansion for easyJet and demonstrates our commitment to providing our passengers with diverse and enticing travel options."

He added: “Hurghada is a stunning destination known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and rich cultural heritage.

"We are confident that this addition will be welcomed by leisure travellers seeking a sun-soaked getaway this winter.”

It comes after Luton-based easyJet last month celebrated carrying over 40 million passengers to and from Glasgow Airport.

The budget airline said it now serves customers in Glasgow and the surrounding region with convenient connections to 29 airports across the UK, Europe and the Middle East.