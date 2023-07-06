A new air route between Scotland and Egypt has been launched by low-cost carrier easyJet.
The new twice-weekly flights between Glasgow Airport and Hurghada will begin in November.
The route is covered on Wednesday and Saturday and flights start from around £130.
READ MORE: New routes launched from Glasgow, Edinburgh airports
Christopher Tibbett, Group head of airline relations and marketing for Glasgow Airport, said: "We are thrilled to welcome easyJet's launch of a twice-weekly service to Hurghada in Egypt.
“easyJet has already launched several new routes for Glasgow Airport this year; including to Porto and Lisbon; and this additional new route marks an exciting expansion for easyJet and demonstrates our commitment to providing our passengers with diverse and enticing travel options."
READ MORE: Glasgow Airport celebrates new Lufthansa Munich route
He added: “Hurghada is a stunning destination known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and rich cultural heritage.
"We are confident that this addition will be welcomed by leisure travellers seeking a sun-soaked getaway this winter.”
It comes after Luton-based easyJet last month celebrated carrying over 40 million passengers to and from Glasgow Airport.
The budget airline said it now serves customers in Glasgow and the surrounding region with convenient connections to 29 airports across the UK, Europe and the Middle East.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here