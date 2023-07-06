A SCOTTISH ferry business is up for sale with an asking price of £1.4 million.
Christie & Co said it had brought to market John O’Groats Ferries Ltd, a “profitable ferry and tour company” which operates between John O’Groats and the Orkney Islands in Scotland.
Fred Fermor, of John O’Groats Ferries, said: “We’ve enjoyed running things here at John O’Groats Ferries for many years and could happily keep going on but, having now passed the 60-year marker, we feel it’s a good time to try something new. We’ll be taking life a bit easier and travelling more but in some ways it’s a reluctant sale. I say this because it’s been a very enjoyable way to earn a living and we’ve had a lot of laughs throughout the years.”
READ MORE: Airport chief: 'Hugely powerful' Glasgow not punching its weight
He added: “There is undoubtedly scope for a new owner to expand the business in many ways. We have concentrated on the core product – running a good ferry service and giving visitors wonderful memories. However, we’ve not even broken the surface of providing ancillary services: catering, souvenirs and the like and there are opportunities aplenty there.
READ MORE: Scottish ferries business is put up for sale
“There is also further scope to increase the range of tours offered and a new owner could easily increase turnover there too. As a five month per year trading business, there is massive scope to increase turnover by extending the operating season. The most important opportunity though for a new owner would be the chance to run a business with a great work-life balance and good team, in a wonderful part of the world.”
READ MORE: Huge changes on way for liquids at Scottish airport
Christie & Co said: “This is a unique opportunity to acquire an established ferry and wildlife cruise business, established over 50 years ago by the current owners. The business incorporates multiple income streams from the ferry services, wildlife boat tours and island bus tour operations. However, there is plenty of scope for further growth and expansion.”
It added: “The ferry service serves as the gateway to the Orkney Islands, which were voted the second-best islands in the UK by TripAdvisor in 2014 and attract a high level of visitors throughout summer.
Commenting on the decision to put the business on the market through Christie & Co, Mr Fermor, who had flagged a decision to sell last summer, said: “I was looking for a quality agent whom I felt had the experience to market and sell our ferry business and felt Christie & Co would be a good partner, to guide us through the intricacies of this major event in the company history.”
Christie & Co associate director Mark Lavery, who is handling the sale, said: “John O’Groats Ferries Ltd is quite a unique lifestyle business in a stunning part of Scotland. The seasonal business currently operates for five months over summer but there is scope to extend this trading season.
“The opportunity gives any prospective buyer a ready-built, robust business with a reliable, strong income stream from day one and would suit an operator who would relish a true lifestyle-change business with high profit margins.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel