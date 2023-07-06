Flights from Edinburgh to Rovaniemi in Finland which will launch on December 3 and will operate twice a week throughout winter.

The route between Edinburgh and Hurghada will start on November 6 and operate throughout the winter season.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK country manager, said: “We’re delighted to be launching even more new routes from our airports across Scotland to a range of fantastic destinations, providing evening more choice for our customers this winter whether they’re looking for a Christmas getaway, hitting the slopes or chasing the winter sun and we can’t wait to welcome more customers on board.”

Rob Lang, head of marketing at Edinburgh Airport, said: “These new routes are like Christmas come early for people already planning for that winter getaway. Rovaniemi will be a chance to visit Santa, view the Northern Lights and experience that winter postcard for yourself, while Hurghada will be the perfect choice for those seeking some sun and relaxation by the pool. We hope passengers are excited about yet more choice from Edinburgh Airport with easyJet.”