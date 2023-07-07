The University of Glasgow has been chosen to host the 2025 conference for the International Study Association on Teachers and Teaching (ISATT),. The event was last held in the UK in 1991. which will focus on a theme of ‘Quality Teaching for a More Equitable World’.

The decision will be announced today at the ISATT 2023 conference currently being held at the University of Bari, Italy. The event was last held in the UK in 1991.

ISATT aims to help improve education internationally by enhancing classroom learning, bringing together academics and educators from around the world to present, share and discuss the latest research on teaching and learning.

The theme of the 2025 conference will be ‘Quality Teaching for a More Equitable World’. Attendees will focus on exploring the ways in which high-quality learning and teaching in education can help to address social inequalities and systemic barriers for learners.

Professor Margery McMahon, Head of the School of Education at the University of Glasgow ISATT representative for the United Kingdom, said:

“It is an honour to be named as a host for this globally respected conference. At Glasgow, our approach to learning and research in education is truly global and diverse, and we believe that our selection as the venue for ISATT 2025 reflects this. With its specific focus on ‘Teachers and Teaching’ we look forward to welcoming and learning from educators from across the world!”

Douglas Hutchison, Executive Director of Education at Glasgow City Council, congratulated the university on its successful bid and told The Herald that is it “good news for the city”.

Read More: Scots education 'crisis' as student debt soars to record £7.6bn

“The conference theme - Quality Teaching for a More Equitable World - is a key concern underpinning the education improvement agenda across our city and rest of the country.

“Our schools and nurseries are responsible for the learning and outcomes of more than 70,000 children and young people and we all embrace our vision for education in Glasgow - a world class learning city, founded on nurturing principles – and encapsulated in our motto all learners, all achieving.

“We value opportunities for our teachers and leaders to engage in research to inform practice and we enjoy strong partnerships with the University of Glasgow to support quality professional learning as an offer and an entitlement.

“I am looking forward to ISATT 2025 as a fabulous opportunity for international participants to engage in knowledge exchange, learning and sharing their current experience and research and learn about Glasgow’s journey.”