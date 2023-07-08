A husband and wife who have built a flower and Christmas tree business in Lockerbie have expanded into tourism with support from the British Business Bank.
Scott and Rebecca Masterton, who received a £20,000 loan from the British Business Bank’s start up loans programme for their Pretty Wild Flower Co business, have added a “shepherd’s hut glamping unit”, providing accommodation for two in the middle of their Christmas tree field.
The British Business Bank, which noted that the loan had been delivered through Transmit Startups, said the couple had received the sixty millionth pound provided through its start up loans programme in Scotland.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: External seal of approval for Scotland in insular Brexit Britain
The funding has also helped with the purchase of a small tractor and the installation of two new polytunnels which increase the couple’s flower-growing capacity by one-third.
The British Business Bank said: “The business was launched shortly after the pair got married, when Rebecca noticed a gap in the market for sustainable, locally sourced flowers used in wedding bouquets and for venue decorations. The couple identified a plot of land beside their home as the best site for growing flowers and, with skills from his day job in agriculture and forestry, Scott was able to turn the unused patch into the now-blooming flower farm.”
READ MORE: Alister Jack on high horse over Brexit truths: Ian McConnell
Mr Masterton said: “In addition to growing stunning flowers, we’ve seen growing demand for interactive experiences and workshops that our customers can get more involved in. We’re already working on plans to incorporate a pick-your-own element for people who stay at the new shepherd’s hut. The location is unlike anything else and will offer a picturesque, off-grid escape in the middle of our Christmas tree field.
READ MORE: Ministry of Silly Talk – Brexit reality after ‘huge strides’ claim
“Sustainability is at the heart of all that we do and our flowers are grown organically and picked by hand. The polytunnels we use were recycled from another local farm, and we’re also developing our dried flower business which means fewer freshly cut plants end up as waste.”
He added: “Floristry began as a hobby for…Rebecca but, thanks to funding and support from avenues like the start up loans programme, we’ve been able to make it a full-time career.”
Barry McCulloch, at the British Business Bank, said: “Scottish entrepreneurialism has seen us support some wonderful businesses since start up loans launched more than a decade ago, including The Pretty Wild Flower Co and many others in the outdoors and tourism space. The fact that £60 million of loans has now been allocated to Scottish founders highlights the effectiveness of the scheme in addressing regional imbalances and access to finance among smaller businesses.”
Since launching in 2012, the start up loans programme has provided more than 6,700 loans to businesses in Scotland. On average, each business owner has received around £9,000.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here