A popular pub in an Ayrshire town has been brought to market.
The Pop Inn, Stevenston, has been transformed from being a wet-led pub to also being an established eatery, agent Smith and Clough Business Associates said.
The property has a beer garden and bar at the rear and comes with a four-bedroom home.
The agent said: “The Pop Inn is very deceiving from the outside due to its narrow façade and extends largely to the rear.
“Bought by our clients in 2005 as a wet-led public house, in 2014 it was completely developed and refurbished throughout, with the addition of extensive storage, cellar and a full catering kitchen.
“The property sits prominently along New Street, over two levels, with public areas all on the ground floor and a large four-bedroom owners flat above, currently used for storage.
“To the rear are extensive outside dining facilities, patio and beer garden, which are all enclosed.”
Smith and Clough added: “Since purchasing the property, it has been totally transformed and has established itself as one of the most reputable public houses in the area, not just for its atmosphere and surroundings but the quality of food that it offers.
“As a result, the food sales account for around 40% of the turnover and it is supported very well both locally and by the surrounding towns.
“With a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor it is regarded as one of the best food offerings in the area, serving quality ‘pub food'.
“The sale of the Pop Inn is an excellent business opportunity for any discerning purchaser looking to get into the market as it trades well across both food and wet sales and would be a great addition to any private multiple operators’ portfolio or as a privately run family operation/chef proprietor.
“Currently run by a full complement of staff it is easily managed/staffed due to the internal layout.”
The freehold is available for offers in the region of £350,000.
