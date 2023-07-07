In May members of the EIS union voted to strike in a row over pensions, with 78% of members voting in favour on a turnout of 86%.

Members of the NASUWT union also engaged in strike action, with allegations staff were being forced to accept inferior pensions.

Striking workers were later warned that continued industrial action could lead to redundancies.

It has now been announced that rector Colin Gambles is to step down effective July 14, following a "very challenging few months".

In a letter to former pupils and friends of the school seen by The Herald, the chairman of the Board of Governors, Alistair Marr, outlined the decision.

It said: "The last few months have been very challenging for the Hutchesons’ community. The difficult financial decisions made by the Board regarding the future of teachers’ pensions have caused understandable upset, as well as taking a significant toll on all, including our senior staff.

"Everyone who works at Hutchesons’ believes deeply in the ethos of our school and the importance of the educational opportunities that we offer our pupils.

"We must always put the needs of our school first, even if that requires personal sacrifice.

"After careful reflection, the Rector and the Board of Governors have together decided that new leadership is needed to position the school in the best place to move forward.

"Colin Gambles will therefore step down from the role of Rector from 14 July 2023. The Board of Governors will take some time to recruit Colin’s successor.

"In the meantime, the Senior Depute Rector supported by the Bursar and the Senior Leadership Team will lead the school, reporting, from September, to John MacLeod as the new Chair of Governors.

"The new leadership team will engage constructively with all staff to build understanding of the financial issues facing the independent school sector and to work collaboratively to ensure Hutchesons’ can thrive in the future.

"The Board of Governors would like to express its heartfelt thanks to Colin for his strong leadership of Hutchesons’ through some of the most tumultuous years in the school’s history.

A spokesperson for Hutchesons’ Grammar said: “We can confirm that after careful reflection, Colin Gambles will step down from the role of Rector.

“The Board will now take some time to recruit Colin’s successor. In the meantime, the Senior Depute Rector supported by the Bursar and the Senior Leadership Team will lead the school, reporting, from September, to John MacLeod as the new Chair of Governors.”