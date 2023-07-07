Members of the Unite union rejected a pay increase of 5%, with the union saying that represented a real-terms cut of 6.3% due to the rate of inflation.

It said that came on the back of A.G Barr increasing its revenue by 18.2 per cent to £317.6m for the year ended 29 January 2023.

The company increased its adjusted profit before tax to £43.5m, and due to strong revenue generation, it reported a net cash position of £52.9m.

Around a dozen trucker and shunter drivers at the Cumbernauld centre backed strike action by 83 per cent, with Unite to advise on dates in due course.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, said: “Summer supplies of Irn-Bru could fizzle out in a matter of weeks due to A.G. Barr’s derisory pay offer.

"The company has £52.9m sitting in the bank, yet management are refusing to share this massive money pot with their workers. We will back our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Andy Brown, Unite industrial officer said: “Unite’s members emphatically backed strike action due to A.G. Barr’s tight-fistedness.

"What’s currently on the table is really taking the fizz. It’s totally unacceptable because the company is cash rich.

"We remain open to resolving this dispute through negotiation but unless there is a significant improvement in the pay offer strike action is on the cards.”

A spokesperson from AG Barr said: “We’re disappointed in today’s decision by a small number of our drivers to take industrial action.

“We made an offer which we believe is fair and competitive to our HGV1 drivers. It is also in line with what has been agreed with our other employees and we believe we have a responsibility to be fair to everyone.

“We have contingency plans in place to maintain customer service and we will continue to work with Unite representatives to find a positive and constructive resolution.”