Glasgow-based Greenbelt Group has broken its target figure of 75,000 individual homes across its UK portfolio, providing land management services to more than 250,000 customers.
The company, which provides land maintenance services for public open spaces within new home developments, is also set to welcome a further 40,000 residences to its portfolio.
“We’re delighted to mark this major milestone by warmly welcoming all of our new customers into Greenbelt’s growing family of homeowners," chief executive Andrew Duthie said. "This achievement is a direct reflection of Greenbelt’s ability to provide future-proofed land management solutions that address the changing nature and increasing complexity of public open spaces while decreasing all obligations on homeowners and protecting their rights.
“As we progress into our next phase of growth, we look forward to delivering Greenbelt’s suite of industry-leading land management models, designed to meet developers’ needs for all sizes of projects, from 100 homes to 10,000-plus.”
Greenbelt is paid by home owners in new private schemes for services such as cutting grass verges, flood prevention upkeep, and the maintenance of woodlands and children's play parks. Its workforce ranges from horticulturists and environmental managers to landscape architects and solicitors, supported by its customer-facing team.
