The faster growth was driven by the services sector, according to the Royal Bank of Scotland purchasing managers’ index (PMI) report published today. Manufacturing turned in a weaker showing than services but did register a slight increase in production.

Royal Bank’s composite output index for Scotland, which measures private sector services and manufacturing activity, jumped from 50.7 in May to 53.2 on a seasonally adjusted basis, moving further above the level of 50 deemed to separate expansion from contraction to signal significantly faster growth.

Only Scotland, Northern Ireland and the east of England saw growth accelerate in June.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Has Bank Governor lost the plot?

Sebastian Burnside, Royal Bank of Scotland chief economist, noted all of the 12 nations and regions recorded a slower rise in business costs in June but added that “in some cases, particularly in London and Scotland, the rates of input price inflation remained historically elevated due in large part to growing wage bills”.

Scotland recorded the second-fastest growth in new business among the 12 nations and regions, and was behind only London on this measure.

READ MORE: Ministry of Silly Talk – Brexit reality after ‘huge strides’ claim

However, Scotland was in eighth place in the employment growth table in June, having been in first position in May.

The Scottish private sector remained largely upbeat at the end of the second quarter, Royal Bank noted, citing positive sentiment among companies over planned growth in business, anticipated increases in sales, and the launch of new products.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: External seal of approval for Scotland in insular Brexit Britain

However, it noted that confidence about prospects for increased activity in a year’s time dipped to a five-month low, “running below the long-run average”.

And it observed that, of the 12 UK nations and regions, Scotland ranked third from bottom in terms of confidence readings, ahead of only north-east England and Northern Ireland.

Judith Cruickshank, who chairs Royal Bank’s Scotland board, contrasted the performances of the Scottish services and manufacturing services.

She said: "The Scottish private sector signalled a stronger performance midway through the year. The upturn was largely supported by a quicker expansion across the services sector, while manufacturing continued to exhibit weakness despite registering a slight increase in production. The diverging trends between the two sectors are a concern as dependence on services grows."

Ms Cruickshank added: "This is highlighted by a quicker expansion in new business at services firms, while manufacturers signalled a third monthly contraction in factory orders. New orders also give an indication of business activity in the coming months, and the data from June signals growth will remain skewed towards services. Furthermore, outlook expectations across the two sectors also showed more subdued sentiment across manufacturers, while service providers remained upbeat in comparison.”