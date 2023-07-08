Kuroki Motion was launched in May by five TV and film industry professionals who "have a fascination in the recent emergence and integration of robotics into modern filmmaking".

Scotland’s credentials in television and filmmaking are rich and range from the Outlander series and World War Z to Harry Potter and Braveheart, with more on the way.

Kuroki Motion’s collective industry pedigree also covers a large swathe of ground and it shines through in its atmospheric, sweeping cinematics made possible by kit including its robotic arm.

The company, housed at Pioneer Studios, Glasgow, comprises Damian Leitch, a camera technician with 17 years’ experience in the UK film and television industry, Danny Fullerton, an RTS Scotland Award-winning director and producer who has worked on some of the world’s biggest brands and events, and Bruce Carmichael, co-founder of video assist company Filmhawk and with a background of working on specialist stunt units including the Fast & Furious canon, Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park.

Also partners are Euan Williamson, co-founder at Filmhawk who has worked on projects for Amazon Prime, HBO, Netflix and Warner Bros, and Bartek Kloc, an experienced second assistant camera and video operator, who also oversees Filmhawk’s Poland branch.

Kuroki Motion said: “All five partners have the firm belief that Scotland has the scale, ambition and technical know-how to provide all the modern requirements of filmmaking from within its own film industry, and thus, not have to rely on sourcing specialist equipment and services from other UK production hubs.

“Specifically, Kuroki Motion wants to spearhead the introduction of robotics into Scotland, by offering a product that is at the technological apex of this niche sector.

“We hope that by bringing this service to the country, this will be beneficial for not only us as a burgeoning business, but also for Scottish production companies pitching for local and international projects to be filmed within the country.”

Koroki Motion said: “Furthermore, introducing a new specialist company and product also increases opportunities and job avenues for young aspiring Scottish film and media course graduates looking to learn a technical skill and become involved in the filmmaking process.

“This model has already been shown to be successful as, six years ago, two of Kuroki Motion's co-founders - Bruce Carmichael and Euan Williamson - started a company called Filmhawk, which brought a different technology to Scotland for the first time and has since worked on hundreds of film projects and created jobs for over 25 people.

“Kuroki Motion hopes to replicate this growth and new avenues of opportunity for young prospective filmmakers.”

The team has a wealth of blockbuster experience. Mr Leitch graduated with honours in Film Production at Glasgow’s Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and also in Fine Art Photography at the Glasgow School of Art.

He has worked with BAFTA and Academy Award-winning cinematographers and directors on an array of productions including feature films, high end television drama, commercials, elite sports coverage and 3D outside broadcast.

Mr Fullerton gained most of his experience in the fast-paced world of international sport, developing a “strong and varied skillset in editing, shoot and directing feature content across a host of sport events and franchises”.

He is the owner and director of Dear Green Productions, an all-inclusive creative agency and production house, “elevating some of the world’s biggest brands and events through engaging and innovative content production”.

Mr Kloc worked for Progressive Broadcast Hire for a period of years, which gave him an excellent grounding in all forms of film technology. He went on to be staff at MTP – Scotland’s oldest independent production company – getting the chance to be involved in numerous projects.

Mr Carmichael, who has over a decade of experience working across camera departments and a background of working on specialist stunt units, and set up Filmhawk with Mr Williamson a live outside broadcast camera operator who has worked on a host of sport productions such as golf, tennis, football and mixed martial arts.

Kuroki Motion is “also excited to be housed within Pioneer Studios, Scotland’s newest and largest film campus”.

Pioneer is currently undertaking an ongoing development of creating Scotland’s premier filming hub by offering everything required in the filming process, in one location.

Plans include the largest amount of studio, yard and workshop space in the country, alongside offices, childcare, permanent catering and a host of film-related companies being integrated onsite.