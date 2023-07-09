A raft of new air routes have been launched by low-cost carrier easyJet.
A new twice-weekly flight between Glasgow Airport and Hurghada will begin in November, as will flights to the same Egyptian destination from Edinburgh.
Flights from Edinburgh to Rovaniemi in Finland will launch in December and will operate twice a week during winter.
Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK country manager, said: “We’re delighted to be launching even more new routes from our airports across Scotland to a range of fantastic destinations, providing evening more choice for our customers this winter whether they’re looking for a Christmas getaway, hitting the slopes or chasing the winter sun and we can’t wait to welcome more customers on board.”
Christopher Tibbett, Group head of airline relations and marketing for Glasgow Airport, said: "We are thrilled to welcome easyJet's launch of a twice-weekly service to Hurghada in Egypt.
“easyJet has already launched several new routes for Glasgow Airport this year; including to Porto and Lisbon; and this additional new route marks an exciting expansion for easyJet and demonstrates our commitment to providing our passengers with diverse and enticing travel options."
Rob Lang, head of marketing at Edinburgh Airport, said: “These new routes are like Christmas come early for people already planning for that winter getaway.”
Huge changes on way for liquids at Scottish airport
Smiths Detection said this week it had been awarded the contract to supply eight “leading-edge” baggage scanners at Edinburgh Airport, Scotland’s busiest with more than 11.3 million passengers in 2022.
It declared that the scanners, which produce three-dimensional X-ray images, will “eliminate the requirement to remove electronic devices, liquids, and gels from hand luggage, and will allow passengers to take up to two litres of liquid to be carried on to a plane”.
Business owner in 'tourist hotspot' sells up after 20 years
The owner of a locally popular business near one of Scotland's major tourist attractions has decided to put it up for sale after two decades in charge.
Niall Pleace has appointed specialist business property adviser Christie & Co to bring to market the Darnley Coffee House located in the town centre of Stirling.
