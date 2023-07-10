Francis McKee, who has served as director at the Centre for Contemporary Arts (CCA) for 18 years, will depart his post at the end of the year.

Mr KcKee has been credited with transforming the organisation into a "dynamic and distinctive" institution within the arts community in Scotland, elevating CCA’s profile on an international stage and helping launch the careers of world-renowned artists including David Shrigley.

He introduced a citizen-led, open-source approach to exhibiting in response to the expansion of the building in 2001, which encourages artists and organisations to present their own programmes.

Mr McKee will shift his focus to research, writing, and teaching.

His departure comes following a difficult period for the venue which culminated in the loss of the Saramago bar and restaurant, which was run independently from the CCA.

A row over pay and working conditions led to the venue shutting permanently in April.

The dispute led to three staff being sacked on shift but the owners claim the situation had been "misrepresented" by the IWW union (Industrial Workers of the World).

Owners Christopher Paul Smith and Claire Butler claimed the action was not supported by the majority of workers.

The CCA said it had taken the difficult decision to discontinue its relationship with the cafe, bar and venue saying the effects of the long-running dispute has had on its artists, partners and staff “has become untenable”.

A spokeswoman for the venue said a replacement for Mr McKee has not yet been appointed.

The CCA was established on Sauchiehall Street in 1991.

Three years later the venue hosted New Art in Scotland, by Turner Prize winner Douglas Gordon, Jane Lee and Nicola White and key emerging artists presented in the show included David Shrigley, who is known for his satirical sketches and designed Partick Thistle's mascot Kingsley.

The CCA replaced The Third Eye Centre, which opened in 1974.

Allen Ginsberg, Whoopi Goldberg, John Byrne, Billy Connolly, Edwin Morgan and Kathy Acker all performed at the centre, which was descibed by the Guardian as ‘a shrine to the avant garde'.

A spokeswoman for the CCA said: "CCA is immensely grateful to Francis McKee for his years of leadership, vision and unwavering belief in the organisation.

"McKee's departure coincides with a moment of change in the arts, and we are eager to draw upon the wealth of decisions and ideas contributed throughout their tenure.

"Leaving the institution in such a strong position is a significant accomplishment, and we intend to continue our work on the reconsideration of our organisation’s structure and purpose as we enter this forthcoming phase.

"The CCA looks forward to building on the initiatives set in motion by McKee and embracing the spirit and ideals that he has imbued into the institution."

his