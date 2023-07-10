EXTRACTING gold from the Scottish hills is a tricky business, as Scotgold Resources will readily testify.
The company underlined the ongoing technical challenges it has faced at its Cononish mine in Argyll in recent months in an update to the stock market today.
Following a troubled first half that forced it to make some fundamental changes to the production process and turn to shareholders again for capital to support its plans, Scotgold has commissioned a third party to carry out a complete review of mining operations near Tyndrum in the west of Scotland for the next 12 months.
READ MORE: Sir Tom Hunter joins Ronnie Wood as investor in cancer drug firm
After so much upheaval during the first half, which saw the company halt production in the mine’s 430 West Ore drive development amid declining gold grades and make a technical shift to the long-hole stoping method, it is understandable that Scotgold is looking to take stock of the progress it has made at Cononish and work out the best way forward.
But, with the company stating that it has withdrawn its production guidance for 2023 while the review is carried out and its findings analysed, it is unclear whether shareholders are optimistic about the strategy.
Shares in Scotgold fell by more than 14% as investors responded to news of the withdrawal of production guidance and the company’s admission that uncertainty continues to hang over its long-term future, even though encouraging noises were made about the long hole stoping strategy to date.
READ MORE: Monday Interview: Highland developer aiming to tackle housing shortage
Scotgold warned: “The ability of the group to continue as a going concern over the long term will remain dependent on the quantity and grade of ore mined and processed being within a reasonable tolerance of the forecast quantity and grade and adherence to the previously planned product shipment schedule. This schedule is being reviewed as part of the third-party review of the mine plan commissioned by the company.”
Mining for gold and silver in Scotland may seem like a romantic story. But much like the course of true love highlighted by Shakespeare, it is far from smooth.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here