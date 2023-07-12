By Alec Ross

A larger show of 1488 prime lambs at Ayr on Monday sold to an average of 293p/kg or £123/head, while heavier, well-fleshed lambs commanded a premium, averaging 294p/kg for those over 45kgs.

The sale topped at £168 for a strong Texel from J&K Mitchell and to 336p/kg for Beltexes from Knockgerran. In the cast ring, ewes did noticeably well and sold to £190 for Laigh Alticane.

Bullocks at St Boswells held up well on the week and sold to 247p/kg, averaging 217p/kg, although heifers saw a 10p drop on the week to average 290p/kg and sold to 330p/kg.

Cast cows were also back on the week, averaging 182p/kg, down from 190p/kg last week. Lambs were also less in demand, dropping 21p on the week to average 286p/kg, although the very best types were keenly sought and sold to a very healthy 346p/kg.

Prime heifers at Lanark sold to 336p/kg for Brockwoodlees or to £2060 for the same vendor, while in the cast ring beef cows sold to £1610 for South Quarter or to 195p/kg for the same vendor.

Meanwhile, dairy cows sold to £1,270 for Netherholm and cast bulls sold to £1490 for Overcairn.

A much larger consignment of prime lambs met with slightly less demand, but the best Texel and Beltex types held their position well, as seen in the £170 paid for Texels from Hartside Farms and the 325p/kg achieved for Texels from Ingraston and West Shawtonhill.

A good attendance of buyers at Dumfries yesterday ensured a firm trade with the top price of £1,535 for British Blue bullocks from Killarow ensuring that the long journey from Kintyre was more than worthwhile. Blues from High Bellochauntuy also did well, selling to 328p/kg, while Angus heifers from Dunbae, Stranraer topped at £1,480.

Prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday also did well, selling to 325p/kg and averaging 276p/kg, up 10p on the week.

While young dairy bulls held up reasonably well to average 145p/kg, the average of 245p/kg for young beef bulls represented a 19p/kg drop on the week.

As with everywhere else, higher numbers of lambs saw them drop by 23p/kg to average 295p/kg while hoggs dropped by 30p/kg on the week to average 158p/kg.

Ewes met with big demand with a large consignment of lowland types rising 11p/kg on the week to average £11 up and finish at £117/head. Blackies also met with demand and rose by £18 on the week to average £92/head.