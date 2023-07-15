I’M in two minds about mindfulness. Advocates claim it lowers blood pressure, relieving chronic pain and improves your carnal shenanigans.
But some people pooh-pooh it as so-so mumbo-jumbo. Tee-hee, they titter. Ha-ha. It’s just chi-chi, la-de-da nonsense. A load of pee-pee. Hear-hear, you say. But is it? A new study, involving 2,371 people across eight countries, claims it “can beat off depression and anxiety”. Hey, it’s the new whisky.
“It isn’t a lie which has been made up because it is fashionable – it seems mindfulness courses have an effect,” says Dr Julieta Galante, of Cambridge Yoonie.
However, she acknowledges part of the effect may be attributed to “training in a supportive group, with a teacher paying attention to you”. The present writer strongly endorses classes – in pretty much anything – to take you out of yourself for an hour or so. You never want to be in yourself. Nothing but trouble there. The trouble with mindfulness, for my worthless money, is that it takes away your future and your past.
The whole point is to be present in the alleged moment, but – think about it – if you never thought about the future you’d never get anywhere. True, worrying about it probably doesn’t help. Neither does going over the past.
That said, I find comfort in mentally transporting myself to the 1950s, a time when folk were indeed less anxious and depressed. They dressed in proper jackets and frocks, were naturally considerate, and smoked like there was no tomorrow. Unfortunately, there was – as it were – a tomorrow. Which is where we are now.
Mindfulness is supposed to encourage gratitude for being alive, which makes me splutter: “You are kidding me!” Every morning recently, I’ve woken up in agony. It’s my feet again. The Lord hates them, at the last count blessing me with bunions, plantar fasciitis, periodic athlete’s foot and verrucae, peroneal tendonitis, extensor tendonitis, bone spurs, fallen arches, nerve impingement and gout.
It was the last named latterly. Having stayed off beer for a year because doctors suspected gout (ale being bad for it), I couldn’t stand it any more and invested in a small mountain of cans, opening my mouth like a chick in a nest and pouring in three tins at a time. How glorious to feel the foam on my beard once more! But now I’m paying for it.
It was like the time before, when I was told cherries were good for gout. So I went out and bought a bottle of cherry brandy. Got to admire the thinking. Or perhaps not.
I tried massaging my foot. No good. But here’s the rub. Every morning, in bed, I do a stretching and breathing routine that takes between 10 and 25 minutes depending on how much my mind wanders.
I put on airy-fairy music, and the mental going over of my body parts (Yoga Nidra) acts as a kind of mantra. As for actual meditation, I just do a few seconds at the end, repeating to myself: “I am at peace.” It’s almost as good as being dead.
Doing this yesterday, I found the pain in my foot receded. The trouble is it doesn’t last. A few minutes later, the pain is back and, far from being at peace, once more I’m at war with the world, shaking my fist at Jehovah the Merciless and raging: “Stop torturing me, you foot fetishist weirdo!”
Still, the mental control over pain is interesting. Basically, if you just lay in bed all day every day, breathing slowly and intoning, “I am at peace, I am at peace”, you’d be fine. But eventually you’d have to put on some trousers and go to the shops. That’s when the trouble begins.
Away hame
LIKE most British people, I often think of moving abroad to escape. Currently, Australia is trying to lure us thither. Too hot and insecty for me. Once, I thought of emigrating to Canada, but they wanted people with skills. Latterly, I considered northern Sweden, as it offers opportunities to live far from the Earthlings. But, until Swedes stop driving on the wrong side of the road, I’m going nowhere.
Stating the obviously
THE “obviously” plague continues to afflict Scottish footballers. Listening to one co-commenting on a recent pre-season friendly shown live on yon YouTube, I became so exasperated I started counting how many times he said it: 15 in five minutes.
And he was only speaking for around 90 seconds of these five minutes. So it was 15 in 90 seconds. He said “obviously” every six seconds.
Why do they all do this? It’s almost as bad as – again almost exclusively in Scotland – the studio presenters and analysts describing every game, say between Dundonald Bluebell and Sauchie Juniors, as “massive”, “huge”, “humongous”, “gargantuan”.
“So just how how gigantic is this match, Buchananie, eh?”
“Well, obviously, Crawfordie, it’s colossal. Naw, it’s titanic, an enormous battle between two elephantine sides. Obviously.”
“Would you go so far as to say it’s Brobdingnagian?”
“Obviously, ah would, Crawfordie, though obviously that might be underestimicating the sheer scale of this vast, almost limitless encounter. Remind me: who’s playing again?”
Ticket dafties fleeced again
More ticket madness. The latest stampede is to see chanteuse Taylor Swift. While general tickets were supposedly £110, many fans were quoted £662. The tour isn’t even until next year, by which time tickets will doubtless be going for a grand. Lunacy.
To bee or …
Bee news, and warmer springs have made the lovable, fluffy insects come forth too early, thus putting them out of sync for the pollination of crops like apples and pears. As this is their job, many will find themselves redundant, too knackered or deid from flying aboot willy-nilly beforehand. Come on, Mother Nature. Do keep up.
Nit picnicking
The prevalent decadence is like the last days of Rome. Posh picnickers are now expected to bring fancy salads, artisan fripperies and chilled sparking wine, with sausage rolls now a no-no. So says a survey by British Lion Eggs. Seriously, who invites people to picnics anyway? Who goes to them? Why don’t these layabouts get a job?
Upper crusts
Decent taxpayers were browned off to learn the £500 toaster is here. The “revolutionary device” steams the bread, and steam is obviously expensive. Despite being told “Let them eat toast”, steamed-up punters are rebelling against “a very expensive one-trick-pony”. One said: “Toast is toast, whatever fancy jargon you dress it up in.” Correct. Toast is, arguably, toast.
Dodgy duds
A Japanese airline is renting clothes so passengers needn’t pack luggage. You can order a smart, casual or mixed bundle. No thanks. Too risky. You might get these awful trousers that bunch at the knees and taper at the ankles. Or, worse, shorts. For dignity’s sake, I’d rather walk about in my pants.
