It is an extremely timely piece of work, as unfortunately cancer remains one of the nation’s biggest health challenges, with the publication reporting that cancer rates across Scotland are up five per cent compared to 2019, while the risk of new cancers also increased.

Thanks to the continued, tireless work of researchers around the world there has been huge progress in our understanding of cancer – and many improvements in how to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease.

But sadly, it remains the case that all too often cancers are being detected too late. The new national strategy focuses on earlier diagnosis as well as on balancing out nationwide inequalities which exist when it comes to the cancer pathway.

Cancer diagnosis requires that patients have access to the right medical experts and the right testing facilities, and barriers to accessing these can be part of the reason for this inequality gap. Vital work to improve the public understanding of cancer symptoms is also really important as this can often mean difference between early and late diagnosis – and the sooner a patient can get the treatment they need, the better the success rate.

But it is crucial that we also ensure that early-stage research and innovation continues to drive forward, improving our understanding of cancer warning signs and ways to detect it. That new knowledge can then lead to the development of new tests and screening methods.

It is also unfortunately the case that some of the methods currently used to diagnose cancers can be expensive, meaning some patients may not have the access or equipment they need readily available in their local area, and may be required to travel a very long way to access them.

Discovery cancer research can also play an important role in this dilemma, making breakthroughs that lead to new, potentially cheaper testing methods. For example, blood tests could replace expensive CT scans, or a stool sample could detect cancer in place of a biopsy.

Equally, a pioneering approach to research can adapt the way we use existing technologies - meaning patients can get more accurate results and also sooner. There is work going on right now which is looking into how to make MRI scans more sensitive to detect even smaller tumours - which could eventually mean patients receive treatment sooner with better health outcomes.

With some of the world’s brightest minds dedicated to research projects that seek to uncover vital new information about cancer, alongside bold roadmaps to tackle the disease such as the Scottish Government's 10-year cancer strategy, one day we can stop the suffering caused by cancer.

Until then, let’s hope science can play its part to reduce the number of lives affected.

Dr Helen Rippon is chief executive officer of Worldwide Cancer Research