What is it?
An electric toothbrush with many features.
Good points?
The Bitvae R2 boasts a modern and ergonomic design that fits comfortably in hand. The sleek, matte finish gives it a premium feel, while the strategically placed buttons allow for easy operation.
Spinning in a circular motion, covering a larger surface area and effectively removing plaque and debris. This unique motion, combined with adjustable speed settings, allows users to customise their brushing experience to suit their preferences and needs.
The device operates quietly, eliminating any potential discomfort associated with noisy toothbrushes while minimising unwanted vibration.
Included are some smart features, such as a built-in timer and pressure sensor. The timer ensures that users brush for the recommended two minutes, evenly distributing their attention across all quadrants of the mouth.
A pressure sensor alerts users when they are exerting excessive force, preventing potential gum damage and promoting optimal brushing technique.
The brush offers an impressive battery life, capable of lasting up to 30 days on a single charge. The included charging dock is compact and easy to use, ensuring convenience in keeping the toothbrush powered up.
Additional benefits include five operating modes and a handy travel case which keeps the brush protected.
Bad points?
Although eight brush heads are included, which give two years of overall usage, you can’t purchase them separately.
Best for ...
Those looking for a powerful electric toothbrush that is robust, easy to use and easy to transport when travelling.
Avoid if ...
You are prone to losing or misplacing brush heads as these can be tricky to replace.
Score: 8/10.
Bitvae R2 Rotating Toothbrush, £34.99 (amazon.co.uk)
