BrewDog has said it plans to triple the size of its bars and hotels business to around 300 venues by 2030.
The Scottish brewer and pub brand said its sales surged across the bar business over the past year as it was boosted by its rapid expansion.
BrewDog launched its first bar site in Aberdeen in 2008 and now has more than 100 venues, including sites in Las Vegas, Berlin and Brisbane.
The latest growth ambitions will see the business open new bars in the UK, India, Italy, Netherlands, Australia, USA and Thailand this year, with plans for sites in China and South Korea further down the line.
In the UK, BrewDog is set to target larger format venues similar to its flagship bar in London, Waterloo, as well as sites in travel locations as part of its partnership with SSP, which will include its first opening at Gatwick airport in December.
The group will also target new hotel openings in the UK as part of the plan.
It came as the hospitality brand revealed that revenues from BrewDog bars increased by £44 million, or 68%, in 2022 compared to the previous year.
BrewDog said it expected bar revenues to increase by a further 25% in 2023.
James Watt, chief executive officer of BrewDog, said: “Last year we opened our two most ambitious bars yet in Las Vegas and Waterloo, and in a tough economic climate both have vastly exceeded our expectations.
“The success of our new landmark locations is testament to our strategy of investing in high-footfall locations and creating unique environments that redefine the bar experience – everything from coffee shops and workspaces, to hidden cocktail bars, podcast studios, ping pong, bowling and our own beer school.
“In some locations we even have a micro-brewery on site, so our customers can learn to brew for themselves.”
