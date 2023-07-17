The Original: XX Edition has been launched two decades after the Edinburgh-based firm announced its arrival with a pioneering beer which had been matured in oak barrels formerly containing single malt Scotch whisky.

The casks for the new, 7.7% alcohol by volume beer were laid down that same year in 2003, and contained a rare 20-year-old Speyside single malt being filled with The Original XX brew.

Dougal Sharp, founder and master brewer of Innis & Gunn, said: “Launching The Original way back in 2003 by maturing our beer in single-malt whisky casks seemed like an act of revolution.

"The interaction of beers with oak had all manner of historic forebears, but it seemed that none of those brewers had wanted the flavour of the oak cask to influence the flavour of the final beer.

"I wanted the opposite. After all, if oak of many different provenances and fillings can add such complexity and intrigue to whiskies and wines, then why should the same not be true for beer?

“Twenty years after Innis & Gunn’s launch, we are maturing this celebration beer in casks of a twenty-year-old Speyside whisky of real elegance. And we have produced an exceptional union of beer and oak with this limited edition of Innis & Gunn Original.”

Innis & Gunn was formed as a partnership between Mr Sharp and William Grant & Sons in 2003, shortly after Mr Sharp, a former head brewer of Edinburgh’s Caledonian Brewery, came across the idea of maturing beer in bourbon barrels. He bought out the Scotch whisky distiller in 2008.

The brewer’s 20th anniversary celebration brew is described as having a signature smooth body, with notes of vanilla, toffee, and spicy oak. Available from the Innis & Gunn online from today, the beer is priced £6 per 330ml bottle.