The promoter of the Midnight Sun Weekender, a music festival which was due to take place in Stornoway in May, has gone into liquidation, with returns to creditors not anticipated.
The move comes after directors cancelled the event in mid-May, citing a range of “unexpected and late-arising operational challenges”, leaving cancellation the “only option”.
In a statement this morning, joint liquidators Graham Smith and Michelle Elliot of FRP Advisory, who have been appointed to Midnight Sun Festivals Limited, have urged ticket holders to check with debit and credit card providers to see if refunds can be secured, and with any home or travel insurance policies which may cover such losses.
Mr Smith said: The Midnight Sun Festival was going to be an exciting event on the music festival calendar. However, despite their best efforts, the organisers were confronted with unexpected and late-arising operational and logistical problems, which left them with no option other than cancellation.
“Trading has ceased with immediate effect, and we will now undertake a thorough review of the finances of the business and the recovery of any monies owed to the company.
"We will then be in a position to determine if there are any funds available for redistribution to ticket holders. However, we would also encourage ticket holders to check with credit and debit card providers/bank and insurance companies as this might be the most effective way of securing a refund.”
The festival had been scheduled to take place in the Western Isles on May 25 to 27.
A dedicated email address (midnightsun@frpadvisory.com) has been set up for ticket holders wishing to contact FRP to register claims.
In a statement on the festival website announcing the event’s cancellation in May, the promoter said rising costs and limited availability of festival infrastructure, as well as the impact on ticket sales from the cost of living crisis, meant that it was “not in the position to deliver the event that we had hoped to bring to our beautiful island”
Director Ian MacArthur said: “As organisers, we have tried everything we can to overcome the challenges we have faced to stage this event, however it has become impossible for us to move forward. We are deeply disappointed to confirm this news, especially at this late stage and would like to reassure our customers that anyone who has purchased tickets will be able to claim a refund.
“We deeply regret the impact this cancellation will have on the local retail and hospitality sector and the economic impact overall to Stornoway but would like to thank the Safety Advisory Group, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Stornoway Trust, Breedon Hebrides, Stornoway Port Authority, Scottish, Scottish Water and Woody’s Express for all their support to us over recent weeks and months."
