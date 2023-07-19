The Artisanal Spirits Company faced headwinds in the first quarter when sales were flat year-on-year reflecting the continued impact of Covid on the key Chinese market.

However, the Edinburgh-based group said sales momentum had increased in the second quarter helping it to record a rise in total first half revenues to £10 million, from £9.9m last time.

The improvement follows the easing of strict restrictions in China which had been imposed under president Xi Jinping’s ‘zero covid’ policy.

The company also appears to have been able to capitalise on the fact that demand for Scotch whisky has remained strong in markets such as the UK amid the pressures on consumer spending resulting from the surge in inflation fuelled by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Whisky is the kind of indulgence that consumers in the UK may be reluctant to give up even if their budgets are stretched. It is becoming the drink of choice for growing numbers of people in Asian countries in which rapid economic growth has resulted in the emergence of a new middle class.

Welcoming the upturn in the second quarter, The Artisanal Spirits Company chief executive Andrew Dane highlighted “strong trading across Europe, continued recovery in China and a record performance at our UK Venues”.

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society has members’ rooms in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.

Mr Dane noted that the society has increased total global member numbers to over 38,700, from 37,400 at the start of the current year.

The growth in numbers helped boost demand for the whisky the company markets.

It sources stocks of whisky and spirits such as gin from more than 100 distilleries in 20 countries.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity said the growth in member numbers demonstrated the strength of the group’s membership proposition and demand for its curated range of premium single cask whiskies.

Mr Dane said the company made good strategic progress in the first half. This included increasing its presence in key growth markets and developing the infrastructure to support growth in sales and profits.

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society recruited a franchise partner in South Korea, in a move that was quickly followed by it recruiting 300 new members there.

The partner concerned, FK Korea, distributes to more than 2,00 outlets in South Korea. When the deal was announced ASC said South Korea is the tenth largest market within the Ultra Premium Scotch Malt Whisky sector.

The group is in advanced preparations to launch a new subsidiary in Taiwan, which it described as the world's third largest market for Ultra-Premium Scotch whisky. The subsidiary is due to launch in the third quarter.

The group opened a new warehouse and fulfilment centre in Uddingston this year.

It boosted its executive team with the appointment of industry veteran Chris Legatt as business development director. Mr Leggat used to run Douglas Laing & Company the historic whisky bottler and blender.

Mr Dane said the company is confident of delivering full year expectations. It said consensus market expectations for the year ending December 31 are for the group to grow revenues to £25.2m from £21.8m, and to increase underlying earnings to £1.1m from £0.4m, before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Shares in the company closed up 0.5p at 81.5p.

Wayne Brown at The Artisanal Spirits Company’s broker Liberum said: “The group has multiple inflection points on the horizon and the delivery of FY’23 numbers should provide the confidence that these catalysts are attainable. As such the shares falling c.20% the past 3-months seems wrong.”

In a presentation in June drinks giant Diageo said: “We live in exciting times for the Scotch whisky category.”

The Johnny Walker producer added: “Scotch has grown ahead of TBA [total Beveridge alcohol], supported by strong premiumization trends, and the category has emerged stronger from the pandemic and is forecasted to continue growing.”