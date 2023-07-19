Two fifths of Scottish fintech firms have flagged the potential risk of failure by the end of this year.
New research commissioned by specialist business advisory firm FRP found the sector faces an uncertain future north of the Border, following its poll of businesses in the fintech hubs of Edinburgh and Glasgow.
The impact of inflation and interest rates were cited as FRP revealed that 40% of businesses in the sector were not confident of their ability to trade through the next six months.
The fears are likely to be linked to challenging trading conditions, with just over a quarter seeing the valuation of their business fall over the past 12 months, as they continued to contend with rising input costs.
READ MORE: A cluster of new opportunities for Glasgow
Over a third also expect their valuation to decline over the next year.
With a high proportion of firms concerned about their future, the research highlights a polarisation in the market in terms of funding, suggesting a "fight for quality among venture capitalists and lenders".
Against a backdrop of rising interest rates, nearly two in five firms, or 36%, have found funding harder to come by over the past 12 months, with just over two in five, 44%, accessing finance with greater ease.
READ MORE: New future banking centre created in Scotland
The research found the polarisation is also apparent in firms’ plans for the future, with seven in 10 of the business leaders FRP polled saying that they had reviewed and amended their exit strategy in the past year.
The most popular option was planning to seek new funding or investment at 46%, followed jointly by seeking new consolidation or acquisition opportunities at 40%.
Michelle Elliot, partner and restructuring specialist at FRP in Glasgow, said: “There’s no denying that fintech firms in Scotland are clearly finding some aspects of life challenging."
READ MORE: Renfrewshire fintech sees profits soar
Ms Elliot continued: "While many have struggled to grow in the last year and, for many, it’s proving harder to source funding, we can take heart from the resilience that firms are showing in the face of these conditions.
"It’s still concerning that two in five worry about their ability to trade through the next six months but that’s the lowest proportion in the UK. That spirit of enterprise and ambition gives me confidence for the future.
“For those targeting further investment or consolidatory support, the coming months will be crucial in optimising their commercial operations and future profitability to develop the best proposition.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel