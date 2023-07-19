The joint administrators of the Wilkies retail chain have announced they have started a closing down sale at the store in Kirkcaldy.

While the Fife store is the fifth in the chain to close, six Wilkies stores remain open following the administration move.

The sale will initially see all goods discounted by 20%.

Any items previously discounted will see a further reduction of 20% off the discounted price. Stock available includes a wide range of ladieswear and menswear, as well as homewares and cookware.

Alistair McAlinden, head of Interpath Advisory in Scotland and joint administrator, said: “Since our appointment, trading at the Kirkcaldy store has been extremely positive, so we anticipate all remaining stock to sell quickly now that we have formally commenced this closing down sale.

“We’d like to thank Wilkies’ dedicated employees and its loyal customers for their tireless support since our appointment.”

Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators to Wilkies Limited in June.

Immediately following their appointment, the joint administrators sold six Wilkies stores to a new company, Wilkies Trading Limited. Five stores were not included as part of the transaction, four of which closed with immediate effect.

The administrators have since continued to trade the store in Kirkcaldy store in order to sell the stock which was not sold as part of the transaction. Ten members of staff were retained by the administrators to assist with trading.

The six stores still open are in Largs, Castle Douglas, Peebles, Perth, Ballater and Helensburgh. Meanwhile, Edinburgh, North Berwick, Hamilton and Falkirk all closed straight away.

Including the Kirkcaldy staff, 40 will have lost their jobs.

