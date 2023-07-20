Now, it seems, that day has arrived. Results of clinical trials of a drug called donanemab, announced earlier this week, have shown it can slow cognitive decline in those suffering the early stages of Alzheimer’s by up to 60%, giving patients another year of relatively normal life. For researchers in this extraordinarily difficult field, it is a pinprick of light at the end of a tunnel that must have seemed, at times, as if it would never end.

But light there is: evidence that years of experimentation, of heading up blind alleys and down dead-ends before starting again from scratch, are finally starting to pay off. Donanemab, produced by the company Eli Lilly, acts by reducing the build-up in the brain of a protein called amyloid. Scans of patients in the trial show a remarkable reduction in this sticky plaque, which melts away to such an extent that after a year almost half were able to come off the medication entirely. Patients prescribed donanemab, it seems, can continue to live well – to socialise, cook and enjoy holidays and hobbies. In short, to carry on to some extent as they always were.

Researchers are quick to point out that donanemab is a treatment, not a cure. While it is being hailed as a medical turning point, it neither eliminates Alzheimer’s, nor resets the clock to the time before it made its presence known. Instead, it slows or halts deterioration, for a time at least. As everyone who has friends or family afflicted with Alzheimer’s – or is diagnosed with it themselves – the prospect of any relief is cause for celebration. A year’s grace might not seem much to a youngster, but in later life, when every day matters, it is priceless.

What’s more, the advent of donanemab so soon after that of lecanemab, a recently-approved drug in the US which works on the same lines, suggests that their products are “proof of principle”: confirmation that tackling the build-up of amyloid is the right way – or one of the right ways – of combating this scourge. A further reason to rejoice is that, with so many different pharmaceutical companies racing to the finishing line with their own clinical trials, it seems likely that a raft of different treatments will soon emerge. With scientists confident they are on the right track, these could become increasingly effective, as ways to diagnose Alzheimer’s and methods of removing amyloid are improved. In light of this, you could view the advent of donanemab as the overture to an opera, preparing the world for a new era in which Alzheimer’s will become a manageable condition in the same way as diabetes or asthma.

As with every medical breakthrough, of course, it’s best not to get too carried away. Reducing amyloid is beneficial only for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, who must be treated at an early stage. Although it is the most prevalent form of the disease, it accounts for only 60% of dementia cases in the UK, of which there are around 900,000 in total. Other types – of which vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, frontotemporal dementia and mixed dementia are the most common – are sadly not helped by such treatment. While the UK’s drug watchdog, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), is looking into whether donanemab should become available on the NHS, there is doubt over whether our health system is in a position to identify and treat patients quickly enough. For example, the NHS has half the number of PET brain scanning machines compared to Germany. Nor are there clinics in place to deal with the volume of cases that would need assessing and subsequently treating (it’s estimated around 720,000 people could currently benefit).

Yet can the NHS afford not to invest in the equipment, staff and facilities required to turn Alzheimer’s from an incurably-deteriorating condition to something people can live with? The current cost to the health service of those suffering from dementia, which is the country’s leading cause of death, is enormous. Quite how to calculate the cost-benefit of alleviating this affliction is for fiscal experts to determine. Even those of us who count on our fingers, however, are aware that if the NHS fails to find a way to diagnose and treat the huge numbers this affects, it will be consigning the UK’s ageing population to a pretty bleak future.

Just imagine, for a moment, a time when a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s (and perhaps one day all dementias) no longer feels like a death sentence. Already, most of us dread the day when absent-mindedness can no longer explain our memory lapses or change of moods. Jokes about always losing the car keys or spectacles grow less funny the older you get; I suspect we’re all tallying our performance and memory, with some days better than others. Essentially, we are conditioned to anticipate eventually falling victim, even though many do manage to elude it.

If this form of dementia becomes containable, the outlook for tens of thousands of people every year will be immeasurably improved. For those suffering the horror of early-onset Alzheimer’s, some of their middle-age will be reclaimed. Advancing old age will feel less like a roulette wheel, with the odds of losing your mind stacked against you.

At the very least, a society where more than half of dementia cases are treatable will feel like a very different place: fewer people in care homes at an age when they would otherwise have been at home; fewer partners living with a loved one requiring round-the-clock support; fewer families devastated by the loss of the person they once knew, as their mental capacities corrode, surely one of the cruellest of indignities.

It sounds like something for the birds, yet that prospect now lies tantalisingly within reach. Political and institutional commitment will be required to make it happen, but there’s little doubt that one day it will be here.