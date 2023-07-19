ROSEBANK Distillery in Falkirk has completed its first distillation run in 30 years.
The new spirit is the first produced at the site since it was restored by Ian Macleod Distillers.
The Broxburn-based company acquired the distillery, which had been put into mothballs 30 years ago, from Diageo in 2017, and since reconstruction began in 2019 has invested millions of pounds to restore production at the site.
READ MORE: Whisky: The Glenturret releases 'exceptional expressions'
The rejuvenated distillery’s Cask No.001 is now maturing in a refill bourbon barrel, which Ian Macleod said would create a “rich, fruity, and floral whisky, reminiscent of the original Rosebank’s signature flavour profile”.
Malcolm Rennie, Distillery Manager at Rosebank, said: "We’ve known all along the magic and majesty that Rosebank retains, and you can really feel this come to life as we start up production once again and fill the first cask with the new Rosebank Spirit, Cask No. 001.
“We’ve assembled a fantastic distillery team and there is excitement among us all as we complete our first distillation runs. This is the first Rosebank spirit to be distilled in more than 30 years, so it’s an absolute honour to oversee the moment, and play a part in returning this once whisky giant to its former glory.”
READ MORE: Islay whisky moves to slash emissions as new design revealed
The Rosebank website notes that the distillery's history on its current site began in 1840, when local wine merchant James Rankine acquired the maltings of the Camelon Distillery.
The restoration project has seen Ian Macleod repair the distillery’s landmark chimney, which continues to dominate the skyline and centres the site. The format of the original production plant has been retained, with blueprints found and used to recreate the original stills.
New worm tub condensers, regarding as having a key influence on the Rosebank lowland style because there is less copper contact during vapour condensation, have been installed to replace the originals.
Meanwhile, the distillery will from 2024 offer a “world-class” visitor experience which is hoped will attract Rosebank fans from around the globe. The finishing touches are currently being made to what have been described as a “series of amazing spaces across the historic site”.
Ian Macleod has been selling historic bottles of Rosebank, dating from before it was mothballed in 1993, since acquiring the stock and trademark from Diageo.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here