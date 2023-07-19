The new spirit is the first produced at the site since it was restored by Ian Macleod Distillers.

The Broxburn-based company acquired the distillery, which had been put into mothballs 30 years ago, from Diageo in 2017, and since reconstruction began in 2019 has invested millions of pounds to restore production at the site.

READ MORE: Whisky: The Glenturret releases 'exceptional expressions'

The rejuvenated distillery’s Cask No.001 is now maturing in a refill bourbon barrel, which Ian Macleod said would create a “rich, fruity, and floral whisky, reminiscent of the original Rosebank’s signature flavour profile”.

Malcolm Rennie, Distillery Manager at Rosebank, said: "We’ve known all along the magic and majesty that Rosebank retains, and you can really feel this come to life as we start up production once again and fill the first cask with the new Rosebank Spirit, Cask No. 001.

“We’ve assembled a fantastic distillery team and there is excitement among us all as we complete our first distillation runs. This is the first Rosebank spirit to be distilled in more than 30 years, so it’s an absolute honour to oversee the moment, and play a part in returning this once whisky giant to its former glory.”

READ MORE: Islay whisky moves to slash emissions as new design revealed

The Rosebank website notes that the distillery's history on its current site began in 1840, when local wine merchant James Rankine acquired the maltings of the Camelon Distillery.

The restoration project has seen Ian Macleod repair the distillery’s landmark chimney, which continues to dominate the skyline and centres the site. The format of the original production plant has been retained, with blueprints found and used to recreate the original stills.

New worm tub condensers, regarding as having a key influence on the Rosebank lowland style because there is less copper contact during vapour condensation, have been installed to replace the originals.

Meanwhile, the distillery will from 2024 offer a “world-class” visitor experience which is hoped will attract Rosebank fans from around the globe. The finishing touches are currently being made to what have been described as a “series of amazing spaces across the historic site”.

Ian Macleod has been selling historic bottles of Rosebank, dating from before it was mothballed in 1993, since acquiring the stock and trademark from Diageo.