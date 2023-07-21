July is here and if you’re a tourism and hospitality business in Scotland, you’ll hopefully be gearing up for the busiest time of the year.

If you’re on holiday, you may be reading this from a far-flung destination on a sun lounger or if you’re taking your break in Scotland, you might be thinking that things seem busy; tourism must be doing pretty well this summer. You might also be wondering when you’re going to get that coffee you ordered 10 minutes ago.

The Scottish Tourism Alliance published the results of its quarterly industry survey in June. Pleasingly, this revealed that international inbound bookings are showing positive signs, with 74% of respondents reporting that they currently have similar or better international bookings for June to September 2023 compared to last year.

The reality is however, Scottish tourism is some way from being back to full strength. The tendency is to compare stats, figures and insights today to 2019 when reporting on revenue. The glossy veneer on that can be chipped away quite quickly. Prices have gone up, so top line figures seem healthy. Look at the bottom line, and it’s a whole different scenario.

We found that more than half of tourism and hospitality businesses (52%) are still in ‘survival mode’ or ‘consolidation’ following Covid 19 and the ongoing financial crisis, and only 1% of respondents said their business was ready to expand.

16% of businesses that responded have no cash reserves, while just over a third (34%) have only 1-3 months of reserves.

Excessive energy costs, food inflation, an increase in wages, the cost of regulation and other costs just to stay in business all have a bearing on a very tight bottom-line margin.

And that’s before you consider the impact of the recent rises in interest rates. With the cost of debt continually increasing, businesses are now back to ‘running to stand still’. It’s easy to forget, with the buzz of summer upon us that our tourism industry is going to be in for an exceptionally tough winter in a few months’ time.

The struggle to recruit goes hand in hand with rising costs. With little or no money available for businesses to invest in attracting and retaining staff, the pressure is growing.

The recruitment and retention challenge is particularly acute for businesses in rural Scotland and those that require a large number of staff. Many businesses across the sector continue to operate at a reduced capacity, simply because they can’t fill vacancies. The international customer demand is certainly there, but the ability to service that demand to the max is, frustratingly for many, not.

Lack of available staff not only impacts when you’ll get that cup of coffee, it affects the reputation of the business and how overseas visitors and indeed, our domestic market views the Scottish tourism product.

Customers have higher expectations than ever and right so; they’re paying more for everything. We all want every penny to go further right now.

Scottish tourism, at the moment, cannot operate at a level which enables businesses to feel in some cases financially secure and some sufficiently profitable, to enable investment in their product and recruitment, training and development of their teams.

We need many more of our tourism and hospitality businesses to be able to invest in and deliver great products and experiences at a price point which competes successfully in a global marketplace. We can’t deliver those economic benefits back to Scotland within the current policy environment.

Meaningful and timely intervention is required. We need a change to immigration policy and the banks and HMRC will be expected to support businesses through this next economic spiral.

Almost 60% of respondents to our survey said that they want the Scottish Government to pause on new and impending regulation and almost half cited business rates relief as being key to business recovery.

The recommendations presented to the First Minister by the New Deal for Business Group, which the Scottish Tourism Alliance were delighted to be part of, we hope will be acted on quickly to help drive sustainable growth and protect business failure.

Our industry needs to see action now from the Scottish Government; change that shows that the recommendations of business are being listened to and acted upon, something we have very disappointingly not seen recently for example, in relation to the application of the Short Term Let Licensing Scheme.

The ‘reset’ of the relationship between government and business has been long overdue; it’s encouraging to see that this appears to be viewed as a priority, however, the key to success is not only in listening, but understanding business. For example, a Holyrood committee has launched a nationwide industry consultation on the implementation of a Transient Visitor Levy, with a deadline for responses right in the middle of the busiest time of year for the industry, so not overly considerate.

The signs of a will to reboot the relationship with businesses are positive, the proof however will be in how this translates to meaningful engagement and the creation of a policy environment which supports the vision of our tourism industry in the next Programme for Government and Scottish Budget.

We have an ambitious and resilient tourism and hospitality sector, more than capable of delivering significant economic benefits to all of our communities across Scotland, our public purse and the UK Treasury.

There is much to look forward to this summer with the outstanding festivals and events Scotland’s is renowned for hosting and of course, our world class, food drink heritage and outdoor assets which draw visitors from all over the world.

We must all continue to support our local tourism and hospitality businesses and politicians across all parties must deliver impactful action now for our sector and enable the tourism and hospitality sector to deliver the experiences we would wish to, including that cup of coffee you’ll hopefully have received by now.

Marc Crothall is the chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance