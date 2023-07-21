DRY and still weather which was said to be "well below the long-term average" has been highlighted by SSE, as renewables output at the Perth energy giant plunged in the first quarter.
But profit expectations for the company, which is investing billions of pounds in onshore and offshore renewable infrastructure around Scotland and the North Sea, remain unchanged.
SSE reported total renewables output of 1,625 gigawatt hours in the three months to June 30, compared with the 2,129 GWh over the same period last year. The company said the shortfall reflected “dry and still weather patterns well below the long-term average, equating to a 5% shortfall on planned renewables output for the year”.
However, it emphasised that the “key months in SSE’s financial year are still to come and the first few weeks of Q2 have so far seen a return to more normal weather”.
The company continues to expect full year adjusted earnings per share of more than 150p for 2023/24.
SSE also said it has made good progress in the delivery of its £18 billion net zero acceleration programme. Milestones included the installation of the 114th and final Vestas turbine at the Seagreen offshore wind farm off the coast of Angus, where around 90 turbines have now been commissioned in June.
Construction of the Viking onshore wind farm on the Shetland Islands remains on track, with more than half of the Vestas turbine now installed, while first power from the Dogger A offshore wind farm in the North Sea is expected in the coming weeks.
Finance director Gregor Alexander said: “SSE is a long-term business with a clear strategy, and we remain focused on delivering the ambitious NZAP Plus growth plan that we announced in May.
“We are making good progress on the critical national infrastructure projects that underpin our growth plans out to 2027, and we continue to develop options that could see us invest up to £40bn over the next decade.
“We are seizing the long-term opportunities presented by net zero while in the near term, subject to normal weather and plant availability, our outlook for the full-year remains unchanged."
SSE said electricity output from its gas-fired generation plant was down in the three months to June 30 compared with the same period last year. The fall reflected more planned outages, which were only partially offset by additional capacity from the Keadby 2 power station in North Lincolnshire, and the Triton Power acquisition.
SSE and Equinor acquired Triton, which includes the Saltend Power Station in the Humber and two smaller plants in Cornwall and North Wales, from Energy Capital Partners, for £341 million last year.
