Virgin Money, owner of the former Clydesdale Bank, has announced plans to close nearly a third of its UK branch network including six outlets in Scotland.
The bank, which refers to its branches as "stores", said the closures are necessary to meet changing customer demand. It added that it will work "wherever possible" to find alternative roles for staff affected by the closures, but "some colleagues will be at risk of redundancy".
Virgin said the stores which are closing had seen an average reduction in customer transactions of 43% since March 2020, with 96% of customers in these stores transacting on average less than once a month. It added that all affected sites are located less than half a mile from the nearest Post Office, which customers can use to carry out day‐to-day transactions.
Sarah Wilkinson, chief operating officer at Virgin Money, said the decision to close a store "is never taken lightly". However, customers are increasingly taking up digital banking alternatives.
READ MORE: Shares plunge in Virgin Money as bank flags rise in arrears
“We have considered the number of vulnerable customers using each store very carefully throughout the review process as a key factor in our decision making, and will proactively provide enhanced, bespoke care to ensure any vulnerable customers affected are supported through the changes," she said.
“For our colleagues, we will pursue all options to retain as many as possible within alternative roles, and have had great success previously with store colleagues moving to other customer operations roles, as their skills are highly transferable.”
A spokesperson said Virgin will close a total of 38 its existing 129 branches throughout the UK by the end of this year. Customers at each site will be given at least 12 weeks' advance notice.
The group's network in Scotland will fall from 42 to 36 branches. Those set for closure are located in Ellon, Fort William, Irvine, Lochgilphead, Newton Stewart and Turriff.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel