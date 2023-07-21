The Canadian singer and guitarist has linked with technology start-up Songbox, which allows musicians and other audio content creators to securely store and share files with co-creators, collaborators, industry figures, or media outlets.

The Glasgow-based platform also allows the content creator to know that the file has been received and whether it has been listened to, confirming which tracks have been played and for how long.

It is claimed the process is done with “built-in privacy and security”.

Multi-Platinum recording artist and Grammy Award-winner Mr Adams was one of the first renowned musicians to use the newly-launched Songbox for his work and has helped to add new features to the product.

He said: “Songbox allows me to share new music that I’m working on in a way that I couldn’t before.

“I don’t need to send out MP3 files or physical products, so it keeps my ideas and early versions safe and secure until I’m ready to officially release the songs.

"It was exactly what I was looking for. I’m delighted to join Songbox and to help tell other people in the music business how great this tool can be for their work.”

The idea for Songbox came from a Scottish musician’s frustration at trying to get attention for his work in traditional ways.

Bryan Adams is 'delighted' to join Songbox

Michael Coll, who also worked as a web developer at a major music industry player, said: “Like many other bands, we’d send out demos and never even know whether they had been received, yet alone listened to.

“In my job, I’d see people’s hard work in the form of hundreds of demos arrive every week, only to pile up in a corner without ever being opened. We called it ‘the corner where dreams went to die.’ I knew there had to be a better way.”

He said Songbox is designed for anyone who works with audio files. Mr Coll and co-founder Ciaran O’Toole are looking to grow Songbox and will soon begin a series of funding rounds.

Mr Coll added: “Bryan coming on board as a co-founder has been a great boost to the company.

“As a Songbox collaborator, he has also helped organically grow the product through adding new features that he knew would benefit fellow Songbox users. That kind of insight has been invaluable.”

