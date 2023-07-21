Rock legend Bryan Adams has joined a new Scottish music-sharing company as a co-founder.
The Canadian singer and guitarist has linked with technology start-up Songbox, which allows musicians and other audio content creators to securely store and share files with co-creators, collaborators, industry figures, or media outlets.
The Glasgow-based platform also allows the content creator to know that the file has been received and whether it has been listened to, confirming which tracks have been played and for how long.
It is claimed the process is done with “built-in privacy and security”.
Multi-Platinum recording artist and Grammy Award-winner Mr Adams was one of the first renowned musicians to use the newly-launched Songbox for his work and has helped to add new features to the product.
He said: “Songbox allows me to share new music that I’m working on in a way that I couldn’t before.
“I don’t need to send out MP3 files or physical products, so it keeps my ideas and early versions safe and secure until I’m ready to officially release the songs.
"It was exactly what I was looking for. I’m delighted to join Songbox and to help tell other people in the music business how great this tool can be for their work.”
The idea for Songbox came from a Scottish musician’s frustration at trying to get attention for his work in traditional ways.
Michael Coll, who also worked as a web developer at a major music industry player, said: “Like many other bands, we’d send out demos and never even know whether they had been received, yet alone listened to.
“In my job, I’d see people’s hard work in the form of hundreds of demos arrive every week, only to pile up in a corner without ever being opened. We called it ‘the corner where dreams went to die.’ I knew there had to be a better way.”
He said Songbox is designed for anyone who works with audio files. Mr Coll and co-founder Ciaran O’Toole are looking to grow Songbox and will soon begin a series of funding rounds.
Mr Coll added: “Bryan coming on board as a co-founder has been a great boost to the company.
“As a Songbox collaborator, he has also helped organically grow the product through adding new features that he knew would benefit fellow Songbox users. That kind of insight has been invaluable.”
Retail sales beat forecasts
The UK's retail sector did better than expected in June, new official data shows.
Department stores and furniture sellers recorded a good month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. Retail sales rose 0.7% last month, the official statistics body said.
Banksy exhibition opens up for late-night walk-ins from this weekend
Glasgow's ground-breaking Banksy exhibition is to throw open its doors to walk-in visitors from tonight and tomorrow for all-night sessions.
Day tickets Cut & Run sold out weeks ago, but those who missed out can turn up for a 'graveyard shift' chance to tour the paintings and exhibits which form the first official major retrospective of the graffiti artist's work in years.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here