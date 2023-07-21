Glasgow City Council and Community Safety Glasgow received complaints about noise from both residents and businesses.

Posters showing the 'Code of Good Practice for Buskers and Street Performers' were also put up across in the city centre, giving guidance and legal aspects to consider while busking.

Councillor Angus Millar, Convener for City Centre Recovery for Glasgow City Council, said: "For many people, busking and street performing is a positive feature of a visit to the city centre, with the vast majority of these performers acting within the guidelines of our code of practice.

“We would like as many people as possible to give their views on buskers and street performers through this consultation as this will allow us to support what people enjoy and tackle any issues identified."

In 2018, buskers taking to the Glasgow streets were asked to follow a new code of conduct after complaints about city centre behaviour.

Buskers in Glasgow are also requested to be aware that certain places such as hospitals, churches, funeral homes, cemeteries and transport terminals where announcements need to be heard require silence and are not suitable for busking.

