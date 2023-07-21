The 84-year-old was walking along a canal path with a boy and was knocked down the canine when it jumped up on him.

A woman, the dog's owner, stopped to assist before carrying on in the direction of Bowling Basin.

Later that evening the man, aged 84, became unwell and attended hospital. He remained in hospital receiving treatment for the injuries sustained before passing away on Monday, 5 June.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, however, wider enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing. As part of this, officers are appealing to trace the owner of the dog.

Sergeant John Robertson said: “Since police were notified of the incident and the subsequent death of the man, a number of enquiries have been conducted and our thoughts remain with his family who have lost their loved one. This turn of events will likely come as a shock to the dog’s owner, and it is imperative to the investigation that they are identified and traced.

“We have a limited description of the dog, which is thought to have been approximately knee height to an adult and black in colour.

“This is an area frequented by locals and dog walkers. I would appeal directly to the woman involved in this incident to come forward, or anyone who could have information relevant to the enquiry that can help us in tracing her and the dog.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 2094 of 25 May 2023. An anonymous report can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.