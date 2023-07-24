The road was closed on Sunday at around noon due to an incident involving a BMW motorbike and a Mazda CX5.

The 35-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the collision. He was later released on an undertaking to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 25 July, 2023.

Inspector Scott Deans for the Road Policing Unit said: “We are continuing our enquiries to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“Sadly, the motorcyclist died as a result of this crash and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“If you witnessed the collision, or have any dash-cam footage that may help with our enquiries, I would ask that you contact us as soon as possible.

“The road was closed for around seven and a half hours and I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this collision.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1435 of Sunday, 23 July, 2023.”