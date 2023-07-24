A Scottish hotel named after a reputedly haunted castle ruin has been brought to market.
The Goblin Ha’ Hotel in Gifford, East Lothian, is being marketed by the Scottish Business Agency and is described as “brimming with character”.
“The Goblin Ha’ Hotel is named after the goblin ha’ (or Goblin Hall) hidden beneath the nearly 800-year-old Yester Castle nearby,” the SBA said. “To this day the ruins are a popular tourist attraction and are said to be haunted.
“Outstanding and brimming with character, this hotel has an 88-cover restaurant and bar and substantial outdoor space, seven en-suite letting rooms and potential to add two to three more.”
It has an area used for bicycle storage “as the hotel is a popular stopover for cyclists travelling one of East Lothian’s many cycle routes”.
The agent said: “The stunning glass conservatory and outdoor space lends itself to multiple function and venue hire opportunities. It is also popular with live music at the weekends.
“The character and history of the hotel attracts a number of visitors, both planned and passing, although it trades well at present, the potential is staggering and viewing is recommended to appreciate the scale of offering.”
The agent also said: “The owners at present live on site, and the majority of their attention is required in the kitchen and servicing the restaurant and bar.
“The result is that they simply don’t have the time to focus on and grow the accommodation.
“This presents an opportunity to grow the occupancy which is at 64%. Once all rooms are refreshed, the owner expects to achieve a higher room rate.
“At the side of the hotel is a closed public house currently undergoing the first stage of renovation, including a new ceiling and electrics."
The leasehold hotel is for sale at an asking price of £50,000.
Part of the original Yester Castle ruin, known as the Hobgoblin Hall, was said to have been built using “magic”, and featured in Sir Walter Scott’s Marmion.
Housing boost for city's east end
More than 40 new homes have been launched in Glasgow’s east end as part of the ongoing drive to address a shortage of affordable homes in the city.
Calvay Housing Association has officially opened a 43-home development in Barlanark, where work is nearly complete. All homes have now been allocated and the majority of residents have moved in.
MONEY HQ: Can I gift assets to avoid paying care home fees?
Ben Stark: I spent some time last week with a couple of clients who both have parents in residential care. The questions I answered are common ones, and I thought it might be helpful to look at some of the rules in this area.
These clients were in England, and the rules between Scotland and England have some differences, although my intent here is to hopefully provide something to think about if you’re reading this and facing this situation yourself.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here