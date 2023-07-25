In our fast-paced world, mental health apps offer a convenient solution for those seeking relief from stress, anxiety, and sleep disturbances. Whether you're dealing with work pressure, relationship challenges, or simply struggling to unwind, these apps have your back.

With their user-friendly interfaces and diverse features, these apps give you the tools to take control of your mental health and find a sense of calm and well-being. Say goodbye to sleepless nights and overwhelming stress as we dive into the best mental health apps to use.

Best Therapy Apps: First Look

Calmerry - Best for Personalized Therapy Plans Brightside - Best for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Techniques Talkspace - Best for Connecting Users With Licensed Therapists MoodKit - Best for Mood Tracking and Journaling Headspace - Best for Mindfulness Exercises Better Stop Suicide - Best for Providing Crisis Support IBreathe - Best for Relaxation Techniques MindShift - Best for Managing Anxiety and Stress

What Are The Best Therapy Apps

Get ready to explore the world of the best mental health apps available. The apps below offer a wide range of features and benefits to support your mental wellness. From personalized therapy sessions to licensed therapist connections, these apps have something to offer everyone on their journey to improved mental health.

Calmerry - Best for Personalized Therapy Plans:

Pros & Cons

Pros

Licensed therapists providing evidence-based therapy approaches

Accessible online therapy with no waiting time

Quick client-counselor matching

Flexible subscription options

Free counselor switching

Cons

It may not be the most affordable option for everyone

Communication Types

Calmerry offers versatile communication options, including secure messaging for chat-based communication and live video sessions conducted through video or voice calls. With the flexibility to choose the communication type that suits you best, Calmerry ensures effective and convenient interactions with your therapist.

Plans & Pricing

Messaging Therapy: Starting from $42 per week

Four 30-minute Video Sessions: $74 per week

Two 60-minute Video Sessions: $74 per week

Insurance Coverage

Calmerry does not accept insurance directly. However, their affordable pricing options are comparable to most insurance plan co-pays. While they do not handle insurance claims, clients can request a receipt for potential reimbursement from their insurance provider, either partially or in full. This enables individuals to explore possible insurance coverage while still benefiting from Calmerry's accessible and cost-effective therapy services.

Features Offered

Calmerry offers a range of features designed to provide effective online therapy. With quick client-counselor matching, you can connect with a licensed professional who suits your specific needs. The platform also offers flexible subscription options and the freedom to switch counselors if desired, ensuring you receive the personalized care you deserve.

Privacy and Security

At Calmerry, they prioritize privacy and security above all else. You can trust that your therapy sessions and personal information shared on the platform are kept completely confidential. Calmerry strictly adheres to HIPAA compliance standards, encrypting and securely storing data on their servers, providing a safe and secure environment for your therapy journey.

Customer Reviews

Customers have praised Calmerry for its exceptional service and effective online therapy sessions. Positive reviews highlight the platform's user-friendly interface, prompt customer support, and the ability to connect with a mental health professional. Clients appreciate the convenience and personalized experience they receive, making Calmerry a highly regarded choice for online therapy.

Brightside - Best for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Techniques

Pros & Cons

Pros

Results-based care with personalized psychiatry and clinically proven therapy

High success rate, with 86% of members experiencing improvement within 12 weeks

Quick access to appointments, with guidance and support within 24 hours

Cons

Limited to offering psychiatry, therapy, or a combination

In-person sessions are not available

Availability may vary by location and provider capacity

Communication Types

Brightside offers convenient and effective communication options. You can discuss your situation through comprehensive video consultations with psychiatric providers, receive expert guidance, and collaboratively decide on the best care plan.

Plans & Pricing

Psychiatry: $95/month (pay with insurance)

Therapy: $299/month (pay with insurance)

Psychiatry + Therapy: $349/month (pay with insurance)

Insurance Coverage

Brightside accepts select insurance plans, such as Cigna, Aetna, Allegience, Anthem, and United Health, for payment of provider and therapist services. Verifying coverage with your health insurance plan is important, as not all plans offered by each insurance company may include Brightside. Additionally, the platform accepts HSA/FSA payments and supports questions regarding medical or prescription insurance benefits.

Features Offered

Brightside provides personalized and effective depression care. With Psychiatry, you can connect with a psychiatric provider, receive a care plan and track your progress. For Therapy, you can communicate with licensed therapists, access self-paced audio lessons and exercises, and receive ongoing support to overcome depression and anxiety.

Privacy and Security

Brightside prioritizes the privacy and security of your information when discussing sensitive topics like depression. With 256-bit SSL security encryption and HIPAA compliance, your data is safeguarded. Only your prescribing provider has access to your information, except in cases where safety protocols may require sharing information if there are concerns about potential harm to yourself or others.

Customer Reviews

Customers have expressed satisfaction with Brightside, thanking the platform for its effective and tailored depression care. Some specifically mentioned the convenience of virtual sessions, the expertise of the providers, and the holistic approach that integrates therapy and medication management. Clients value the supportive and compassionate environment that Brightside cultivates.

Talkspace - Best for Connecting Users with Licensed Therapists

Pros & Cons

Pros

No commute or scheduling hassles

Flexible plans to meet your needs

Seamless provider switching at no extra cost

Cost-effective, high-quality care

Cons

Limited to online therapy

No in-person sessions

Communication Types

Talkspace features comprehensive communication options to cater to your mental health needs. With video, messaging, and phone capabilities, you can engage in a therapy session through your preferred mode of communication. The platform ensures convenient and accessible online therapy making mental healthcare easily available and adaptable to your lifestyle.

Plans & Pricing

Online Therapy:

Affordable recurring subscriptions billed automatically: Monthly subscription: Pricing varies, starting from $260 per month Quarterly subscription: Pricing varies, starting from $708 per quarter Biannual subscription: Pricing varies, starting from $1,296 per biannual term

Talkspace Psychiatry:

Session-based payment: Initial evaluation session: $299 Follow-up sessions: $175 per session

Couples Therapy:

Live sessions and unlimited messaging: Starting at $396 per month Additional live sessions can be purchased for $65 per session if needed



Insurance Coverage

Talkspace stands out as a leading online therapy service covered by insurance, with over 100 million Americans having coverage. Insurance providers such as Aetna, Cigna, Optum, Carelon Behavioral Health, and Regence are among those that offer coverage for Talkspace services.

Features Offered

Talkspace provides convenient and secure messaging for therapy, allowing you to connect with licensed therapists anytime, anywhere. With cost-effective pricing, expertise in various issues, and a dependable Guaranteed Response Time, Talkspace provides a range of features to enhance your counseling experience.

Privacy and Security

Talkspace takes commercially reasonable steps to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of personally identifiable health information shared with the platform. The platform ensures secure and confidential therapy with encrypted communication, regular security audits, and adherence to confidentiality codes.

Customer Reviews

Customers have shared glowing reviews about Talkspace, praising its convenient, accessible, and affordable online therapy with mental healthcare professionals. They appreciate the ease of messaging therapists, the quality of care received, and the cost-effectiveness compared to traditional in-person therapy. Clients highly recommend Talkspace's commitment to providing accessible and affordable mental health support.

MoodKit - Best for Mood Tracking and Journaling

Pros & Cons

Pros

Offers over 200 mood improvement activities based on professional psychology principles

Provides guidance to modify distressing thoughts and enhance self-awareness

Allows daily mood tracking and charting with personalized progress monitoring

Includes a comprehensive journal feature with pre-formatted templates

Cons

Limited to the iOS platform

It may lack interactive features or personalized recommendations

Self-guided use may not suit those needing more structured or intensive therapy

Communication Types

MoodKit offers a self-guided communication approach through its intuitive interface and integrated tools. It enables users to access various mood improvement activities, thought management techniques, and mood-tracking features to support their mental wellness.

Plans & Pricing

MoodKit app on Apple App Store: $4.99

Insurance Coverage

MoodKit does not offer insurance coverage as it is a one-time purchase app available on the Apple App Store. Insurance coverage typically applies to services provided by healthcare professionals rather than standalone mobile applications like MoodKit.

Features Offered

MoodKit boasts features that improve mood and well-being, including over 200 mood improvement activities based on professional psychology principles. It provides a thought checker tool to manage negative feelings and a journal feature for recording mood-related activities and observations. These features empower users to take action, enhance self-awareness, and develop healthy attitudes for improved mental health.

Privacy and Security

MoodKit prioritizes the privacy and security of user information with robust measures in place. It employs secure encryption and storage to protect personally identifiable data. Users can trust that their personal information and communication within the app are confidential and safeguarded against unauthorized access.

Customer Reviews

Users gave positive feedback about MoodKit, showcasing its ability to effectively improve mood and overall well-being. Most clients appreciate the app's wide range of clinically proven activities and tools. With its user-friendly interface and valuable features, MoodKit has been raved about and purchased for promoting positive change and enhancing self-awareness.

Headspace - Best for Mindfulness Exercises

Pros & Cons

Pros

Access to guided meditations, mindfulness exercises, and courses for stress management, sleep improvement, and more

Personalized recommendations based on preferences and mood

Variety of features for different needs, including sleep sounds, focus music, and tension-release exercises

Cons

Subscription-based service with ongoing costs

Some features may require a premium subscription

Communication Types

Headspace features multiple communication types to enhance mindfulness and meditation practices. Users can access exercises and sessions through the app, allowing them to engage with the content at their own pace and convenience. Additionally, the app provides features such as sleep sounds, sleep casts, and calming music, offering different modes of communication to promote relaxation and restful sleep.

Plans & Pricing

Annual Plan: Billed at $69.99 per year Includes 14 days free trial Equivalent to $5.83 per month Best value option

Monthly Plan: Billed at $12.99 per month Includes seven days free trial No long-term commitment

Student Plan: Available for post-secondary or university students Offers 85% discount with valid SheerID student verification



Insurance Coverage

Headspace does not currently accept insurance for payment. However, the platform offers different subscription options with affordable pricing to make its services accessible to a wide range of users. Please check and consult with your insurance provider for any potential reimbursement options.

Features Offered

Headspace showcases a range of features, including guided meditations, mindfulness exercises, sleep sounds, and stress relief techniques. With personalized recommendations and daily meditations on various topics, users can easily incorporate mindfulness into their daily lives.

Privacy and Security

Privacy and security are paramount at Headspace. The platform prioritizes the security of personal information and meditation data by implementing strong security measures, encryption protocols, and compliance with privacy regulations. This commitment provides users with a sense of confidence and peace of mind when utilizing the app.

Customer Reviews

Headspace has received glowing reviews from satisfied customers. They have acknowledged its remarkable impact on stress reduction, focus enhancement, sleep improvement, and overall mental well-being. Users have commended the app for its intuitive interface and inclusive content, which effortlessly brings mindfulness and meditation within reach of users at any proficiency level.

Better Stop Suicide - Best for Providing Crisis Support

Pros & Cons

Pros

Deep understanding of real emotional needs

High success rate reported

Features focused on calming the mind, promoting restful sleep, and providing tasks to save lives

Cons

No mention of a mental health professional or licensed therapist involvement

Communication Types

The Better Stop Suicide app facilitates communication and support through various features, including life-saving messages, audio files, key phone contacts, and so on. The platform's tools provide users with accessible ways to seek help, connect with support networks, and engage in self-reflection during challenging times.

Plans & Pricing

Free access to the Better Stop Suicide app.

Insurance Coverage

Better Stop Suicide does not mention specific information about insurance coverage or reimbursement options. It is recommended to contact the platform directly for inquiries regarding insurance coverage and potential reimbursement for the services provided.

Features Offered

Better Stop Suicide offers numerous features to support individuals struggling with suicidal thoughts. These include a gratitude checklist, sleep improvement resources, and an emotional needs assessment. By providing a diverse set of tools, the app aims to address various aspects of a mental health crisis and help users develop strategies for coping and self-care.

Privacy and Security

The privacy and security of users are of utmost importance to Better Stop Suicide. The platform implements robust security measures to protect personal information and safeguard user data. With a commitment to maintaining confidentiality, the app adheres to privacy regulations and ensures that sensitive information remains secure and private throughout the user's journey.

Customer Reviews

Users have posted glowing reviews about their experience with Better Stop Suicide, citing its effectiveness in providing valuable community support and resources during challenging times. Customers have appreciated the various features offered by the app, highlighting its role in promoting emotional self-care and resilience.

IBreathe - Best for Relaxation Techniques

Pros & Cons

Pros

Simple and easy-to-use interface

Offers pre-defined exercises for stress and anxiety relief

Allows users to create custom breathing exercises according to their preferences

Provides reminders to encourage regular breathing throughout the day

Cons

Only available on iOS and macOS devices

It may not offer extensive literature or resources on deep breathing

Communication Types

IBreathe primarily focuses on providing guided deep breathing exercises and breathwork techniques rather than offering direct communication features. The app emphasizes self-guided practice and does not include interactive or live communication channels with instructors or peers. Users can rely on the app's user-friendly interface and pre-defined exercises to facilitate their breathing practice independently.

Plans & Pricing

Free to download and use

Offers in-app purchases for additional features or premium content

Provides options for users to upgrade to a premium version for enhanced functionality or access to exclusive content

Pricing for premium features may vary based on the specific offerings

Insurance Coverage

Since IBreathe is a free app, no specific insurance coverage is associated with it. Users can download and use the app without any insurance requirements or costs.

Features Offered

IBreathe boasts various features designed to guide users through deep breathing exercises and breathwork. Users can access pre-defined exercises like the 4-7-8 and box breathing techniques with a user-friendly interface or create custom breathing exercises. It also allows users to set reminders for regular breathing practice and provides educational resources on the benefits of deep breathing.

Privacy and Security

IBreathe prioritizes the privacy and security of its users' data. The app is committed to simplicity and minimalism, ensuring that unnecessary personal information is not collected. It secures user data through secure practices, including iCloud sync and Apple Health integration, while maintaining a beautifully designed and user-friendly experience.

Customer Reviews

Many users have praised IBreathe for its simplicity, effectiveness, and user-friendly interface. They have found the pre-defined breathing exercises and customizable options helpful in managing stress and anxiety. The app's minimalistic design and lack of clutter have received positive compliments, making it a popular choice for those seeking relaxation and mindfulness.

MindShift: Best for Managing Anxiety and Stress

Pros & Cons

Pros

Evidence-based strategies for anxiety relief and self-management

Clean and intuitive design for easy navigation

Access to a supportive community forum to share experiences and advice

Cons

Limited customization options for the app interface

Exporting and sharing data features may require additional setup and coordination with therapists or counselors

Communication Types

MindShift CBT provides a communication type focused on peer support and learning through its Community Forum. Users can share their stories, gain insights from others, and offer peer advice in a safe and moderated environment, creating a supportive space for communication and mutual understanding.

Plans & Pricing

MindShift CBT is a free anxiety relief app available for download on iOS devices

The app offers a comprehensive range of features and tools for anxiety management at no cost

Insurance Coverage

MindShift is a free anxiety relief app and does not require insurance coverage. It offers accessible support without the need for insurance claims or coverage limitations.

Features Offered

The platform provides a range of evidence-based tools and strategies based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to help manage anxiety. Features of the app include daily check-ins, guides on learning about anxiety, coping cards, relaxation and mindfulness meditations, and goal-setting tools.

Privacy and Security

MindShift prioritizes the privacy and security of its users, placing a strong emphasis on safeguarding their information. The platform proactively protects personal data, ensuring that sensitive information remains confidential.

Customer Reviews

Users have highly praised MindShift for its intuitive design, evidence-based strategies, and supportive features. Many have expressed their satisfaction with the app praising its ability to alleviate anxiety, conquer fears, and enhance overall wellness. The platform has also received customer appreciation for its efficacy in supporting mental health management.

How Do We Pick the Best Therapy Apps

If you're looking for the best mental health apps, there are a few important factors to keep in mind. These characteristics play a big role in determining the app's quality and its effectiveness in supporting your mental well-being. So, let's explore what makes a therapy app truly stand out!

Usability

Usability is an essential factor to consider when selecting the best mental health apps. A mobile app with a user-friendly interface and intuitive design enhances the overall user experience. It allows individuals to easily navigate through the app's features and access the resources they need for mental health support.

Brand Reputation

Brand reputation plays a significant role in determining a top-notch mental health app. A reputable brand is often associated with reliability, credibility, and a track record of providing high-quality mental health care services. Choosing an app from a trusted and well-established brand instills confidence in users seeking effective therapeutic support.

Experts Opinion

Experts' opinions and recommendations are valuable in evaluating mental health apps. Mental health professionals, such as therapists, psychologists, and counselors, provide valuable insights based on their expertise and experience. Considering their opinions can guide individuals toward apps that align with evidence-based practices and deliver reliable support.

HIPAA Compliant

HIPAA compliance is a critical aspect to consider when selecting mental health apps. Applications that adhere to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations protect users' personal information and maintain strict confidentiality. This compliance ensures that users feel at ease, knowing that the app's platform securely protects their sensitive data and respects their privacy.

Services Provided

The services offered by mental health apps are crucial as they provide users with a variety of therapeutic support options that cater to their specific needs and preferences. Whether it's guided meditation, cognitive behavioral therapy tools, or mood tracking, various services ensure different approaches to support clients' mental well-being.

Therapy App Effectiveness

Therapy apps have emerged as a convenient and accessible option for addressing mental health concerns. By incorporating psychotherapy techniques, these apps support individuals dealing with daily routine problems. While they can be a valuable resource for managing milder difficulties, it's important to note that more severe problems may require personalized and intensive care from mental health professionals.

Anxiety

Therapy apps provide valuable support for individuals struggling with anxiety. It offers breathing exercises, mindfulness practices, and cognitive restructuring to manage anxious thoughts and physical symptoms. The best mental health apps promote relaxation, provide anxiety coping strategies, and help individuals build resilience in the face of anxiety-provoking situations.

Depression

Mental health apps offer a range of resources for individuals dealing with depression. This includes mood tracking, guided self-help exercises, and cognitive restructuring techniques. The platforms provide psychoeducation about depression, promote positive thinking patterns, and offer strategies to improve mood, motivation, and overall well-being.

Trauma

For individuals with trauma experiences, mental health apps can be a helpful tool. Mobile apps often include grounding exercises, relaxation techniques, and resources for emotional regulation. It also offers trauma-focused techniques, such as eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR), to support individuals in processing and healing from traumatic experiences.

Stress Management

Mobile apps for therapy assist individuals in managing stress by offering stress reduction techniques, mindfulness exercises, and guided relaxation practices. The online therapy app provider helps users develop healthy coping mechanisms, build resilience, and improve their ability to navigate challenging situations more easily.

Mood Management

The best mental health apps are focused on mood management and provide individuals with strategies to regulate and improve their emotional well-being. The mobile apps may offer mood-tracking features, mood-enhancing activities, and techniques to identify and challenge negative thought patterns. This fosters a more positive and balanced emotional state.

Self Knowledge

Online therapy providers can facilitate self-reflection and personal growth by providing tools and exercises to enhance self-awareness. The best mental health app may include journaling prompts, reflective exercises, and activities. Users can explore values, strengths, and personal goals, empowering individuals to gain deeper insights into themselves.

Sleep Problems

The best mental health apps offer a range of resources to improve sleep quality and address insomnia. It may include relaxation techniques, sleep hygiene tips, guided meditations, and soothing sounds to create a calming bedtime routine and support better sleep habits.

Eating Disorders

Online therapy can be beneficial for individuals dealing with eating disorders. The mental health app can offer tools for self-monitoring, meal planning, and support in challenging disordered eating thoughts and behaviors. These apps may provide coping strategies, psychoeducational content, and connections to online communities for additional support.

Psychotherapeutic Approaches Available In Therapy Apps

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

CBT is a widely utilized psychotherapeutic approach that identifies and modifies unhelpful thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. Many therapy apps incorporate CBT techniques, such as cognitive restructuring and behavioral activation, to help individuals address various mental health concerns (Beck et al., 1979; Butler et al., 2006).

Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)

DBT is an evidence-based therapy designed to help individuals who struggle with emotional dysregulation, self-destructive behaviors, and interpersonal difficulties. Some therapy apps integrate DBT principles and skills training modules, offering tools for emotion regulation, distress tolerance, interpersonal effectiveness, and mindfulness practice (Linehan, 1993; Rathus & Miller, 2002).

Exposure Therapy

Exposure therapy is an effective approach to treating anxiety disorders, phobias, and trauma-related conditions. Therapy apps may incorporate virtual reality (VR) or systematic desensitization techniques to simulate exposure to feared situations or stimuli in a safe and controlled manner, facilitating gradual fear reduction and behavioral change (Rothbaum et al., 2006; Wolitzky-Taylor et al., 2008).

Benefits Of Therapy Apps

Convenience

Mental health apps provide the convenience of accessing mental health support anytime and anywhere, fitting into busy schedules, and eliminating the need for in-person appointments. Users can engage in online therapy sessions, practice coping skills, and receive guidance at their own pace and convenience.

Free or Low Cost

Many mental healthy apps offer free or affordable options, making mental health treatment and support more accessible to a wider audience. The cost-effective approach allows individuals to access evidence-based techniques and resources without the financial barriers often associated with traditional therapy.

Improved Mood

Using a mental health app has been associated with improved mood and emotional well-being. Through various features like guided meditations, mood tracking, and cognitive restructuring exercises, users can develop positive habits, gain insights into their emotions, and cultivate a more positive outlook.

Better Coping Skills

Online therapy apps equip users with a range of coping skills and strategies to manage stress, anxiety, and other common mental health issues and challenges. These apps offer techniques such as deep breathing exercises, mindfulness practices, and cognitive reframing, empowering individuals to build resilience, regulate emotions, and navigate difficulties more effectively.

Help Whenever You Need It

One of the significant advantages of online therapy apps is the availability of support whenever needed. Users can access resources, guidance, and coping tools at any time, providing a sense of reassurance and assistance during moments of distress or when facing challenging situations.

Ease To Use

Online therapy apps are designed with user-friendly interfaces and intuitive features, ensuring ease of use for individuals of varying technological expertise. With simple navigation, clear instructions, and engaging content, these apps facilitate seamless engagement and maximize the overall user experience.

How To Pick the Best Therapy App for You

When selecting the best therapy app for your needs, a thoughtful and systematic approach can help you find an app that aligns with your specific mental health goals and preferences. By considering these factors below, you can make an informed decision that enhances your mental health journey.

Identify Your Specific Therapy Needs

Begin by identifying your specific therapy needs and the areas you want to focus on. Determine if you require support for anxiety, depression, stress management, or other specific concerns. This self-reflection will guide you in selecting an app that offers the resources and techniques relevant to your unique therapeutic needs.

Consider the Type of Therapy Provided

Explore the type of therapy each app provides. Some may offer cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), mindfulness-based approaches, or a combination of different modalities. Understanding the therapeutic approach employed by the app will help ensure its compatibility with your preferences and desired treatment methods.

Compare Apps

Research and compare different therapy apps available in the market. Read user reviews, evaluate ratings, and consider expert recommendations to gain insights into the app's effectiveness and user satisfaction. Pay attention to factors such as app interface, ease of use, and overall user experience to select an app that resonates with your preferences.

Compare Costs

Consider the cost structure of each therapy app. Some apps offer free access with limited features, while others may require a subscription or offer premium content at an additional cost. Assess your budget and the value you place on the features offered by each app to determine the best fit within your financial means.

Features

Finally, examine the features provided by each app. If desired, look for features such as guided meditation, mood tracking, journaling, progress monitoring, and access to licensed therapists. Choose an app with features that align with your therapy goals and preferences, enhancing your engagement and overall experience.

By following these steps and evaluating your needs, therapy approach, costs, and features, you can select the best therapy app that suits your unique requirements. Furthermore, you can maximize the potential benefits of your mental health journey.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, mental health apps can be valuable tools for enhancing mental well-being and supporting various concerns. Online therapy offers convenience, cost-effectiveness, and access to a range of therapeutic techniques at your fingertips. However, it is important to remember that therapy apps should be seen as a supplement to traditional therapy and may not replace the benefits of face-to-face interactions with a qualified mental health professional.

It is essential to recognize that mental health apps may not be suitable for everyone or every situation. Individuals with severe mental health conditions or complex needs may benefit more from in-person therapy or a combination of both.

Additionally, many mental health apps should not be considered a substitute for emergency care. If you or someone you know is in immediate crisis or experiencing a mental health emergency, please contact the appropriate emergency helpline in your country or your local mental health services.

Here are emergency numbers that you can reach out to if you or someone you know needs immediate help:

United States: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255)

United Kingdom: Samaritans - 116 123

Canada: Crisis Services Canada - 1-833-456-4566

Australia: Lifeline Australia - 13 11 14

New Zealand: Lifeline New Zealand - 1737

India: Vandrevala Foundation Helpline - 1860-2662-345

Please note that these emergency numbers are a general reference and may vary based on location. It is important to contact the appropriate helpline or emergency services in your country for immediate assistance. Your well-being is important, and resources are available to help you during difficult times.

