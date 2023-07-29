In the 19th century, Victorian freak shows included the ubiquitous "bearded lady" whom, it is now clear, suffered from what today we know as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

It is unfortunate to think that, while we may have progressed beyond the days when groups of people gathered to gawp and gasp at what they considered physical abnormalities, women with PCOS continue to suffer from degrading behaviour and attitudes and social exclusion.

The condition affects one in 10 women, causing some to grow facial and body hair, similar to men. Others suffer male-pattern baldness, put on weight, and have trouble conceiving children. It is the most common endocrine disorder in the world.

But it is rarely addressed publicly, leaving women to suffer in silence, causing mental ill health, social isolation and even family break-up.

When it is covered in the media it is usually about celebrities with PCOS such as Victoria Beckham, Jamie Oliver’s wife Jules, actress and singer Kim Marsh, comedienne Sarah Pascoe and Towie star Gemma Collins.

Without wishing to downplay the seriousness of these women’s experiences, the coverage is usually positive, focused on how they have succeeded in treating or masking the symptoms and how they have overcome the stigma of the condition.

The reality for most of the estimated 116 million women – one in 10 - globally who live with PCOS is very different.

Because of its cultural connotations, the condition is stigmatised by virtually every society and community. Reasons for public disquiet, and often revulsion, vary as to the strength and nature of societal reaction. But across all societies, women commonly live in silence with the stigma of PCOS and can feel ashamed, marginalized and excluded from society.

The Unlipping PCOS campaign was inspired by Carrie, who had a psychotic breakdown after experiencing PCOS symptoms. A brilliant graduate of the London School of Economics, she had plans to work for the International Monetary Fund, but she suffered a devastating mental breakdown after experiencing male pattern hair growth.

She became withdrawn from society and isolated from friends and she was eventually Sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

The campaign seeks to bring the issue to wider public attention globally. Starting in the UK, it aims to shine a light on the nature of the condition, its symptoms and the devastating impact it can have on sufferers.

It aims to demythologise PCOS, encourage public understanding and discussion and to help create an environment where people with the condition can feel safe and emboldened to speak about it publicly as well as with friends and family.

The campaign is unashamedly ambitious in its scope and aims. It seeks to change public attitudes about PCOS in the same way public health campaigns have done for mental health.

We may no longer pay to visit freak shows but our silence and intolerance can be just as damaging.

Anji Sandhu is the founder of Unlipping PCOS, a campaign which seeks to raise public awareness of the condition globally.