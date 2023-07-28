But while digital progress improves care delivery capabilities, we must question if hospital systems have the capacity to maximise the benefits of this innovation. Recent news stories depict the severity of the situation.

Hospitals are experiencing a record high nurse shortage as hundreds leave the industry due to burnout. Budget constraints are also creating a barrier to investments in essential equipment and technology.

Meanwhile, cyberattacks are growing more frequent and sophisticated, posing another unpredictable challenge for an industry already under stress.

There is a long road ahead to tackling these obstacles, and the solution will surely be multi-faceted, with technology playing a vital role.

Indeed, from the clinician to the IT team, from the patient to the administrative staff, technology is already helping healthcare organisations make beneficial changes that leave a long-term impact.

The Battle Between Security and Usability

Think about the last time you were a patient receiving care and consider how frequently the clinician interacted with technology during your visit.

In each shift, clinicians require access to the electronic patient record system dozens of times. Whether they need access to a computer, mobile phone, or a medical device, every time requires a login. Throughout the shift, logging in and out of these systems while caring for patients can be a complex, time-consuming process.

Logins often require entering a lengthy 15-character password with numbers and special characters that cannot be similar to any other passwords and is required to change every 90 days. For security purposes, complex passwords are essential. But as the clinician struggles to remember the password during a login, there is a patient in need of care, waiting.

While this sounds dramatic, I can assure you it is happening every day, in many care environments around the world. I certainly see it firsthand on my own shifts. This battle between security and usability has been evident since the implementation and proliferation of electronic patient records. Clinicians need fast access to shared workstations and many applications throughout a shift. Yet, as the measures put in place to secure sensitive patient information become a barrier to patient care and a contributor to staff burnout, it begs us to ask if it is time for change.

The Cost of a Breach in Healthcare

Considering that passwords present an obstacle to care providers, it is not uncommon for workarounds to arise. Clinicians may be inclined to repeat passwords across applications and devices, so they are easier to manage or remember. Worse, they may write them down next to the workstation or device – a major security issue. These workarounds may help the provider care for the patient more quickly, but they can introduce significant risk to the organisation. The repercussions can also directly impact patient care.

A recent Imprivata survey of health systems across the US, UK, Germany and Australia found that 32% of healthcare organisations reported they had to divert patients to alternative healthcare facilities after a cyberattack, with 31% experiencing delayed procedures, resulting in poor patient outcomes. In addition, hospitals may be subject to fines for data protection contraventions and suffer reputational damage following an attack. At a time when health leaders are already dealing with resource shortages and budget constraints, this is a problem the industry can no longer afford to ignore.

Improving Patient Outcomes with Digital Identity

To address these complex issues, more NHS organisations are adopting digital identity technology to replace passwords without sacrificing security and, rather, increasing it. For example, you may be familiar with using access cards to gain secure entry to a building. This same technology is being leveraged in healthcare to provide fast access to the electronic patient record and other applications and devices via single sign-on.

This technology works by linking the individual’s digital identity to an ID badge. Digital identity refers to the unique identifiers that make up a user’s digital presence. These can include multiple accounts with different usernames and passwords, credentials, and entitlements. By authenticating with a simple badge tap, clinicians can significantly cut back on the time spent logging in each shift, freeing up more time to be spent with patients.

Not only does this lead to improved patient outcomes, but it can also alleviate the burnout many clinicians experience when logins become a barrier. For instance, when a clinician is unable to gain access to conduct routine documentation following a patient visit, they often need to stay late to complete this. This slowly erodes the clinician’s work-life balance, resulting in greater burnout for an already stressful profession. By eliminating this friction with digital identity solutions, IT security teams, clinicians and patients benefit.

Beyond improving access, working with a digital identity solution provider can also lead organisations to develop a more dynamic and comprehensive cyber security strategy. When an employee leaves an organisation, it’s critical to ensure that all of their access privileges are deactivated, but doing so manually isn’t as simple as it sounds. It can often take weeks for a user to be completely deprovisioned. During that time, those inactive credentials can be compromised which could lead to a serious breach. Digital identity solutions can enable automated role-based access controls for user account provisioning and deprovisioning – helping clinicians to get to work faster and eliminating risk right when they leave the organisation.

The Future of Healthcare in Scotland

Digital identity solutions will lead to greater workflow benefits across the entire healthcare organisation. With improved efficiency, care providers will bring down patient waiting lists without experiencing burnout from inefficient workflows. With reduced cyber security risk, digital identity will enable health leaders to make strategic investments that are built to last, as operational efficiency grows with each new solution implementation.

Conquering all of healthcare’s challenges will not happen overnight with any single approach. However, digital transformation has the power to put people first by utilising technology to deliver innovation and efficiency. As existing technologies are realised and new ones emerge, investing in digital identity solutions that improve clinician access can reform the patient experience. Rather than forcing a choice between security and usability, it’s time to finally demand more of both. And thankfully, digital technology has come of age and is being rolled out across the healthcare landscape, decreasing risk, preventing burnout, and increasing the quality of patient care.

