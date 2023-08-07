I’m not alone. Around 850,000 Scots experience hearing loss, with 70% of sufferers being over 70. It’s not going away, and the figure is set to increase by half over the next 20 years.

Alarmingly, research suggests hearing loss is setting in earlier. Loud music being a likely cause. Roger Daltrey of The Who, describes himself as “very, very deaf”. He now encourages concert goers to wear ear defenders.

I trace my hearing loss to a Gerry Rafferty concert in the 1970s. An extended version of the Baker Street sax solo left me with the roar of the sea in my ears for days. Although a clear sign of damage to the auditory system, I did nothing about it.

As the years rolled on, I knew things were getting worse. Most wait far too long before seeking help; up to ten years in some cases. Around 80% of UK sufferers don’t use hearing aids.

There are two likely explanations. Firstly, denial: “I’m not deaf, it’s just everyone mumbles these days, especially on the telly.” Vanity is an even more powerful disincentive. Deafness is one of the few disabilities that is the butt of jokes. Asking for something to be repeated often provokes a sigh or rolling of the eyes.

There’s an undeniable stigma. It’s difficult to play the silver fox down the wine bar with a couple of amps installed behind your ears. I’ll return to cost later. The icing on the cake is the recent study suggesting hearing loss significantly increases the chance of developing dementia.

Although it’s 40 years too late, I’ve finally acted. Facemasks tipped me over the edge. I hadn’t realised how dependent I’d become on reading lips and facial expressions. I felt progressively more isolated, even in company. Quality of life was ebbing away.

But where to go? Perhaps unwisely, memories of my father’s travails with his NHS aids meant I turned a deaf ear to suggestions about going there first. My dad’s aids emitted high-pitched whistles, driving every dog in the neighbourhood daft. We had hours of fun searching for batteries, often retrieved from his porridge or marmalade.

Consequently, I went to the best-rated high street retailer. The audiologist was excellent and soon identified a solution. Nevertheless, I couldn’t believe my ears when the cost was revealed. He probably thought it was the old joke, when I instinctively uttered, “Pardon?” My aids would be worth more than my elderly car. Two Bluetooth, high-tech aids can set you back £5000. My mind raced, wondering if I could manage with a single aid. After all, Shakespeare had Caesar say, “Come on my right hand, for this ear is deaf.”

To cut a long story short, I went ahead, based on a 90-day trial. How am I getting on? Well, it’s the first time I’ve found large ears to be an asset (see photo above.) It can be disconcerting. Eating a bag of salt and vinegar is a bit like infantry marching through your head. Keyboard clicks sound like a troupe of badly coordinated tap dancers. Rice Krispies no longer feature on the Marr breakfast table.

Overall, I’m enjoying a better quality of life. Despite the cost, privately supplied aids have given me quicker results with less hassle. How long would I have waited for a GP appointment for example? Had I been younger, I would have tried NHS aids first, given the major improvements in their technology. Whether it’s a private or NHS solution, the growing problem of hearing loss, especially amongst the young, needs to be taken more seriously. Sure, the NHS is facing multiple challenges, but selective deafness is not an answer to this problem.