“If there is technology that makes the life of someone living with diabetes easier, why would you not give it to them?” says Zoe from Edinburgh, mum to 16-year-old Cayden, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2019.

Above, mum Zoe

Diabetes is a condition where there is too much glucose in the blood. High blood sugar levels over a long period of time can lead to diabetes complications. Diabetes is one of the leading causes of preventable sight loss in people of working age in the UK and is a major cause of lower limb amputation, kidney failure and stroke.

Type 1 diabetes is treated by daily insulin doses and some people living with type 2 diabetes need to use insulin too. It is also recommended to follow a healthy diet and take regular physical activity.

Insulin can be taken either by injections or via an insulin pump, a small electronic device you attach to your body that releases the regular insulin your body needs through the day and night, so you do not need to do insulin injections. This can help you keep your blood sugar levels in your target range.

Zoe has not been able to access an insulin pump through the NHS for her son and explains the impact this is having not only on Cayden but herself. She explains: “Cayden was prescribed a flash glucose monitor (Freestyle Libre). Your wear a sensor on your arm and swipe it with your mobile phone or a device called a reader to help you see your sugar levels. At the start Cayden scanned the Libre and did his injections.

“However, when lockdown hit, and since, Cayden has struggled with his diabetes. Cayden hates injecting insulin, it’s sore, he sometimes forgets to take his insulin and his mental health has plummeted.”

You can now choose to use your Freestyle Libre 2 as a continuous glucose monitor so your readings show up automatically on your smartphone.

And some people with type 1 diabetes use an insulin pump and a continuous glucose monitor that ‘talk to each other’. It does this through a computer programme on your phone or inside the pump.

This is called a hybrid closed-loop system and sometimes known as an artificial pancreas. It can do some of the work for you to help manage your blood sugar levels, apart from you telling it the carbs you eat, and you may have to put it onto exercise mode.

Zoe continued: “I think having access to a hybrid closed-loop would benefit my son massively. It would take away some of the mental strain of not knowing what Cayden’s blood levels are doing at any one time and worry about the impact of Cayden not getting the right amount of insulin his body needs.

“If there is technology that makes the life of someone living with diabetes easier, why would you not give it to them?”

Insulin pumps, CGMs and hybrid closed-loop systems are part of a growing range of technology available to help people manage their diabetes and improve their quality of life.

Diabetes technology falls into three broad categories: technology for taking insulin, technology for checking blood sugars, and technology to help you manage your diabetes, like carb counting apps and ketone meters.

Diabetes Scotland knows access to diabetes technology can often depend on where you live and whether you can afford to self-fund.

John Kinnear, National Director, Diabetes Scotland said: "Diabetes tech can be life-changing for people living with diabetes. But far too many people in Scotland are missing out – unable to access the tech they need to help them live well with diabetes.

“This isn’t fair, so we launched our Diabetes Tech Can’t Wait campaign which is calling on decision-makers to go further, faster, so access to tech is based on your need, not your postcode.

“We'll be taking our campaign report to the Scottish Parliament on World Diabetes Day in November. The more experiences we capture of people living with diabetes who have access to technology or not, the better.”

Visit the Diabetes UK website to find out how people are accessing technology in your area and to share your story.

John added: “Technology is changing the lives of people living with diabetes but there is a lot of information out there and we want to make it simple. So, we are hosting an ‘introduction to diabetes tech’ webinar on Tuesday, 29 August from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

“Our webinar is free and aims to give people a good understanding of diabetes technology. We hope that people living with diabetes or caring for a person with diabetes will join this session so they can better understand their options.”