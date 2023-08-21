Not many of us like to be told what to do in our professional or personal lives, particularly those working in the media.
By their nature, media correspondents tend to be determined, single-minded and opinionated - qualities that often go hand in hand with effective journalism.
So when a new campaign launched this year sharing the stories of those left behind after losing a loved one to alcohol and drug use, the groups behind it faced a dilemma. We needed media coverage, but the subject required sensitive treatment.
See Beyond – See the Lives – Scotland takes the shape of letters written to those who have died - by their children, parents, siblings and friends - accompanied by a video of the writer.
Our contributors share with brutal honesty the pain, loneliness, frustration and anger they feel over not only the loss of life, but the reactions others have to the way that life was lost, and the stigma surrounding alcohol and drug use
The University of Stirling, Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs, Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems, and The Salvation Army - the partners behind See Beyond - believe the media plays its part in perpetuating that stigma.
Words like "addict" and "substance misuse" come with their own judgment. So do photography and footage of used syringes, empty bottles, bleak living conditions and someone down on their luck. It may have shock and click-bait value, but these circumstances couldn’t be further from the truth. As our stories demonstrate, substance use is one of life’s levellers. Many people hide their substance use, and well - behind jobs, social lives, friendships, and families.
That’s why we’ll be watching media coverage with interest when the latest drug-related deaths in Scotland are published tomorrow (August 22), and alcohol-specific deaths next week (August 29).
Every journalist we engage with on See Beyond is sent a link to tips on media reporting of substance use. The reactions so far have been positive, with only one reporter pushing back (“Are you telling me not to use the word ‘addiction’?") and many acknowledging that reporting of substance use could be better. We’re not naïve enough to think we, or the See Beyond campaign, can transform the reporting of alcohol and drug use. But when you have something the media wants - in this case a bank of strong stories and people willing to go on the record about something that makes instant headlines - it puts you in a better position to make people pay attention.
See Beyond is about changing the way people think about those who use substances. That change is gradual, but if our experience is anything to go by, it is happening. We want to thank those media outlets who, so far, have shown they are willing to be part of the change.
For tips on reporting alcohol and drug use visit www.seebeyondscotland.com/language-and-media
Dr Hannah Carver and Professor Tessa Parkes are with the University of Stirling
