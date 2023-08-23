Although there has been a reduction in drug-related deaths based on the previous year, it is clear that much more needs to be done. My thoughts are with all those who have lost a loved one to drug use; and who may be feeling distressed and even angered by the report’s findings.

I hope it brings some comfort to know that a lot of good work is taking place. In 2011, Scotland became the first country in the world to introduce a national Naloxone programme, empowering the public to save the lives of people who have taken a life-threatening dose of opioids. In 2021, the Scottish Government announced a new national mission to reduce drug-related deaths and harms. And its recent drug law reform proposal, published just last month, is ambitious and forward-thinking in its calls for decriminalisation and drug-checking. This is all to be applauded.

The third sector is also playing a vital role in tackling this public health crisis. Every month, our charity supports more than 12,000 people in Scotland, as well as their family and friends, through a variety of services including recovery hubs, harm reduction, group support, as well as Naloxone training and distribution.

Last year, we had around 5,000 conversations with people across Scotland through our web chat and phone line. While many of our clients are grateful for the anonymity these services offer, we know that others prefer in-person support. And so, we will go wherever people need us. In Argyll and Bute, our recovery workers regularly hop on a ferry to meet their clients.

While Scotland’s drug-related deaths are an incredibly complex and deep-rooted problem, we must always remember that they are not inevitable and, with the right support, every person can recover. Yesterday’s report shows that we are moving slowly in the right direction—but we need to move much faster.

Charities like ours are already working in partnership with the Scottish Government and NHS Scotland to provide effective services where and when people need them. Only by working together - with greater public investment in long-term resources -can we reach more people and save more lives.

There is a role for you, too. We know that there is a stigma attached to drug use that creates feelings of shame and isolation, and prevents people from accessing support. I urge you to show empathy and understanding for those who are struggling with drug use - and to remember that the numbers published in yesterday’s report represent sons, daughters, parents, siblings, partners and friends who have tragically lost their lives and left heartbroken families behind.

Together, we can save lives by creating a Scotland where people feel comfortable asking for help - and ensure that, when they do, help is readily available.

Belinda Phipps is Chief Executive at With You, which provides free, confidential support to people experiencing issues with drugs, alcohol or mental health, and their families. To find out more, please visit wearewithyou.org.uk