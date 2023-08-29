But there is another name for them, according to what’s called the NOVA system, and that is ultra-processed food: foods “that use many ingredients including food additives that improve palatability, processed raw materials (hydrogenated fats, modified starches, etc.) and ingredients that are rarely used in home cooking”.

They are foods, that by the NOVA definition, are also "mainly of industrial origin".

The evidence is mounting up against what is often called ultra-processed food with two new studies published recently showing their devastating impacts.

One of these tracked 10,000 women for 15 years and found that those that had the highest proportion of these foods in their diet were 39% more likely to develop high blood pressure than those with the lowest. The other was a meta-analysis of more than 325,000 men and women, which found that those who ate the most UPF were 24% more likely to have cardiovascular events including heart attacks, strokes and angina.

Awareness of the impacts of these foods is rising - and in a period that has seen soaring food insecurity. Suddenly people all over the place seem to be using the acronym UPF. In part that’s due to presenter Chris van Tulleken and his book Ultra Processed People: Why Do We All Eat Stuff That Isn’t Food … and Why Can’t We Stop?, in which he looks at the health impacts of this class of foods, which constitute well over 50 percent of the UK shopping basket.

READ MORE: Nutrition expert Marion Nestle, shocked by Scotland's food bank demand

READ MORE: Can we really protect our land and seas and feed the nation?

But what is not talked about quite so much is the impact of these UPFs on the health of the planet. A pattern I've noticed in my time writing about the environment is that almost always where you find something bad for human health you find it is in some way bad for the planet, whether via emissions impacts, pollution or biodiversity loss.

This certainly looks to be the case for ultra-processed food. In 2019 the Lancet published a report titled, The Global Syndemic of Obesity, Undernutrition, and Climate Change which looked at what it described as “three pandemics” and how they are interconnected - and suggested "triple-duty" policies to counter the problem..

It noted that they “shared common society drivers”. Two key drivers it highlighted are red meat and ultra-processed food, noting that although not all ultra-processed foods are unhealthy, “a high intake of these food and beverage products is linked to poor diet quality, obesity, and diet-related NCD risks”.

It also noted, "If dietary trends continue, per-capita greenhouse-gas emissions from empty calories are estimated to nearly double by 2050."

Various studies exist into the impacts of UPTs on the environment. One, published in 2022, titled “A conceptual framework for understanding the environmental impacts of ultra-processed foods and implications for sustainable food systems”, noted that reviews of the literature “suggest that the production of UPFs may be associated with large-scale monoculture farming, high energy-inputs for processing, lengthy transportation chains and excessive packaging.”

But the reeal message was that UPF impacts are "driven primarily by overconsumption”.

Some studies suggest that there is something about ultra-processed food that makes us want to eat more and it is this over-consumtpion that is particularly bad for both humand and the planet.

The problem therefore is not that UPF dwarfs the emissions of, say, fresh fruit and vegetables. It’s that, unlike fruit and veg, what it delivers is relatively empty calories, and empty calories that make us want to eat more relatively empty calories.

UPF is hard to fight. Getting it off our shelves and our plates isn’t going to be easy. The majority of it is produced by a powerful food industry comprised of huge multinationals with strong lobbying powers.

As the Lancet Global Syndemic report put it: “Many countries' efforts to include environmental sustainability principles within their dietary guidelines failed due to pressure from strong food industry lobbies, especially the beef, dairy, sugar, and ultra-processed food and beverage industry sectors.”

Progress is in motion in Scotland with the Good Food Nation plan, but we have a long way to go. A 2018 analysis found that British children consume 65% of their daily calorie intake as ultra-processed foods, the highest level in Europe.

Last year, a study into ultra-processed foods in UK schools found “high levels” with the highest intakes of UPFs “more likely for children consuming packed lunches, children in secondary school, or children from low-income households”.

For so many of the young of today ultra-processed is what food is. They have come into the world in which it is front and centre, with all that is merely processed or unprocessed, pushed to the edges, and a society in whih even we adults have normalised it oursevles. The vast majority of us have bought into it. And, as the old Pringle ad-slogan goes, "One you pop, you can't stop."