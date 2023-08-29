What I mean is, no one likes to be the party pooper. The news coverage of the UK's first womb transplant was all praise for this modern medical miracle.

It's the most natural thing in the world for a woman to be so desperate to carry a child that she will do almost anything to achieve that aim - and doctors, well, they want to be at the vanguard of the next innovation.

Given the extraordinary ingenuity and endeavour involved it seems churlish to greet this advancement in medicine with raised eyebrows and yet, the notion of it, a womb transplant, left me cold - and perplexed by my disquiet.

Then a friend messaged. "Womb transplants?" she wrote. "WTF? The fetishisation of motherhood taken to the extreme".

And yes, there's part of the problem. Very quickly into the discussion of the womb transplant we slipped so easily back into phrases like "own children" as thought adopted children are not the adoptive parents' own.

One newspaper said that, until now, women without a womb who wanted to "have a family" had to use a surrogate or travel for a womb transplant abroad. The end. Again, adoption and fostering are overlooked as second rate options. It's frustrating and so retrograde.

I wish we wouldn't frame childlessness as the greatest tragedy to befall women. Yes, for some women it is absolutely of real distress, an impossible burden to be borne. But not for all.

One of the consultant transplant surgeons, Isabel Quiroga, described it as "unthinkable what some of these women have to go through".

Her colleague, Professor Richard Smith, echoed her by saying his patients have "heartbreaking stories".

"They go through life with this horrible dilemma of at what point do they tell someone," Ms Quiroga is quoted as saying, "Just before a relationship starts? It causes such heartbreak."

Presumably, though, forewarned is forearmed. Is it worse to approach a relationship knowing you can't bear a child than to discover after marriage that one of you has fertility issues?

And that's the point: this is a fertility treatment; life-changing but not life saving.

It raises a raft of ethical issues, not least the welfare of women donating their wombs. It involves a radical hysterectomy and associated risks of early menopause, sexual dysfunction, urinary tract infections and on. I know women who have asked for hysterectomies because they plan never to have children but who have been turned away by their GPs because the procedure is major surgery and not deemed medically necessary.

It really can't be downplayed, the significance of donating a womb and its medical, moral and ethical issues.

There have been questions asked about whether this advancement in medical technique may have the knock on effect of seeing women living in poverty in other countries becoming donors for the money, which would be an appalling unintended consequence.

The worst issue though, has been the push to shout down anyone with ethical concerns. Any development involving what is an exclusively female body part is an obvious subject for feminist analysis.

Yet we've reached an awkward point in feminism where discussing issues that lend themselves precisely to feminist discussion have become almost impossible to talk about without certain factions raising the accusation that concern is bigotry.

One of the great rallying cries of feminism is that women should have choice and yet women who say they have cancelled their organ donor cards over this issue or who say they would prefer not to donate a womb are labelled reactionary.

It's worth saying, though, that womb transplants are currently considered "novel" and so permission would need to be expressly granted for womb donation after death.

Some women have reasonable desires not to donate their wombs and instead of respecting that position, it's become another topic in the ongoing and tiresome culture wars around sex and gender.

Wouldn't it be advancement indeed if, alongside this wonder of modern medicine, women might be able to talk about their concerns openly and without criticism.

It is, to borrow from another such issue, our bodies and, therefore, our choice.