World Sight Day stands as a global initiative orchestrated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB). Its purpose transcends mere awareness; it's a platform to illuminate the root causes of sight loss, advocate for enhanced eye health, and cast a spotlight on the invaluable contributions of organisations like the Royal Society for Blind Children (RSBC).

The World Health Organization (WHO) underscores the staggering statistic that more than two billion people globally have various degrees of vision impairment, of which approximately one billion have conditions which are preventable or treatable. In the UK alone it is estimated that two million people are living with sight loss and a startling 44,000 are children and young people.

It is reported that sight is the sense that people fear losing the most. Therefore for those who have good vision, or at least vision which can be corrected by prescription glasses or lenses, it is vitally important to maintain good eye health and the benefits of doing so are far-reaching. According to research from the IAPB, wearing a pair of spectacles can amplify productivity by a substantial 22%. Moreover, the influence of clear vision extends to our earning potential, with a study revealing that after undergoing cataract surgery, 46% of people ascended to a higher income bracket.

Workplace eye injuries are also a pressing concern, and highly preventable with appropriate safety eyewear—nearly nine out of 10 such injuries can be averted. It behoves not just individuals, but communities and businesses alike, to mark this significant awareness day and invest in the wellbeing of employees by educating the workforce on the importance of eye health. It's an opportunity not only to cultivate awareness but also to rally support and foster tangible change in the lives of those living with vision impairment.

This year we are working on a campaign to raise funds for blind and partially sighted children and young people supported by the Royal Society for Blind Children. We are very grateful to have received support for our #loveyoureyes initiative from a number of high-profile individuals including Dame Judi Dench, broadcaster and comedian Chris McCausland and photographer and filmmaker Doug Allan.

Let us remember that our actions, no matter how small, have the potential to ignite a wave of positive change. By recognising the significance of World Sight Day and supporting organisations like the RSBC, we participate in a collective endeavour that transcends boundaries and offers hope, opportunity, and transformation to those whose sight may be dimmed but whose spirit shines brightly.

Shalni Sood is Director of Philanthropy at the Royal Society for Blind Children.