In the mood

Soon, we’ll choose our emotions, says a Neuralink scientist. Prof Philip Sabes says folk will dial a mood into a device, like in Philip K Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheep? He adds moods might include elated, focused or calm. Your correspondent’s dominant mood, happily miserable, is unlikely to figure.

In full swing

Dating apps reveal Margate to be the British capital of libidinous swinging. It says here that many ratepayers there are “polyamorous” and into “ethical non-monogamy”. The trend is attributed to “liberal attitudes”. As Churchill nearly said of swingers: “Never was so much owed by so few to so many.”

Private secretary

Alexa users see the voice assistant as a trusty, human-like secretary rather than a machine, according to researchers from Oxford and Stanford yoonies. Like most citizens, such folk don’t give a damn about privacy and surveillance, as Britain is a benign country where such concerns don’t signify. So Alexa tells them anyway.