Travel experts warn holidaymakers will appear tacky if they visit certain destinations. These include “clichéd” Paris, “overpriced” Mykonos, and “brash” Miami. Bali, Benidorm and Las Vegas are also said to be naff. This column advises decent Scottish ratepayers to stick to Rothesay, Troon and Kirkcaldy. 

Bitter nutters
A Wiltshire brewery, shipped brick by brick to North Korea 23 years ago, has been honoured for its contribution to thel country’s “five-year plan for national economic development”. Taedonggang Beer Factory, in elastic sounding capital Pyongyang, was sold on condition that it couldn’t be converted to produce chemical weapons. Always trouble brewing in Pyongyang.

In the mood
Soon, we’ll choose our emotions, says a Neuralink scientist. Prof Philip Sabes says folk will dial a mood into a device, like in Philip K Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheep? He adds moods might include elated, focused or calm. Your correspondent’s dominant mood, happily miserable, is unlikely to figure.

In full swing
Dating apps reveal Margate to be the British capital of libidinous swinging. It says here that many ratepayers there are “polyamorous” and into “ethical non-monogamy”. The trend is attributed to “liberal attitudes”. As Churchill nearly said of swingers: “Never was so much owed by so few to so many.”

Private secretary
Alexa users see the voice assistant as a trusty, human-like secretary rather than a machine, according to researchers from Oxford and Stanford yoonies. Like most citizens, such folk don’t give a damn about privacy and surveillance, as Britain is a benign country where such concerns don’t signify. So Alexa tells them anyway.