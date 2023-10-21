Now, before I go any further, let me first explain that I never know until publication who’s in the magazine any week and what problems they have. (I’m already getting a sense of impending disaster here, but let’s blunder on.)

Recently, I was mortified to find that flippant remarks of mine about baldness ran at the same time as an interview with a wumman traumatised by having gone bald. So allow me to clarify: baldness in women is a cause for sympathy, not mirth.

In men, as science shows, baldness is God’s punishment for lewd thoughts, and should be the subject of righteous wrath or, at least, mickey-taking.

Here’s what I’m against: taking normal thoughts and calling that a condition. “Aye, ah’m right bad wi’ ma angst, doaktir, ken?” Angst, anxiety, gloom: these are correct responses to the human condition. Trauma, even I might agree, arguably provokes something different. But what? Men who’d suffered appalling traumas in the First World War just came back and got on with it, keeping schtum and going quietly mad in a manly and respectable way.

This is not to put down today’s “snowflake” generation. If both sides in the First World War had been composed of these, each army would have run away – rightly – saving much hellish carnage. Everybody in that ridiculous and disgraceful conflict should have run away. Given the penalty – death – it was the courageous thing to do.

Fast forward to the 1950s when no-one had mental health problems. People might feel gloomy or anxious at times, on account of life being rubbish and designed by an evil deity to hurt us, but no-one escalated it to a condition. They just got on with it.

In the 1960s and 1970s, people started talking about their “nerves”, and that’s when the rot set in. Recently, I saw a YouTube video that talked about a raven suffering from depression and anxiety. Parrots, apparently, are also particularly prone to such conditions. These birds need to grow a backbone.

Me too. Recently, after nearly being killed by a tailgating nutter on the road, not unnaturally I suffered mentally afterwards, yea, even unto saying my prayers: “Just leave me alane, will ye?”

Ironically, in the course of writing this column, I have become anxious about what people will think. They’re all so angry nowadays. I’m tempted to offer them some advice or counselling: go away.

Perhaps better advice would be to hum. Researchers from Gujarat Yoonie, in yonder India, found that humming drastically reduced stress levels. It triggers the parasympathetic nervous system, which tells the “fight or flight” response that its tea’s oot. I am paraphrasing here.

My dad’s generation had an irritating habit of whistling when ill at ease. There was even a song about what to do when trouble struck: “Give a little whistle.” But humming? Hmmm, I’ll think about it.

Home alone

I HAVEN’T been abroad for 15 years and, even then, it was under duress. Only once have I gone willingly abroad, to Norway 28 years ago, and from the very first day I couldn’t wait to get home. My wee heart leapt for joy on the return sea-journey a week later when I saw the outline of a familiar rock stack.

Say the Scottish Government came up to me and said: “Mr McNil, it has come to our attention, via your bugged Alexa device, that your life is parochial and lacking in cultural diversity. Therefore, you must choose a foreign destination to visit, or face being charged under the Hateful Holidays Act 2023.”

I’d probably opt for England, as it is my understanding that they too have fish and chip shops, the sine qua nane of civilisation. The last place I would choose, assuming Moscow, Tehran, Pyongyang and similar nutter centres are off limits, is Magaluf.

It’s the destination of choice for morally ambivalent young persons who like disco-dancing, talking loudly and wearing or drinking shorts. However, now the authorities there have booted them in the Balearics with banning orders and fines of up to £50,000 for anti-social behaviour, such as drunken brawls and “balconing” – lobbing themselves off balconies into pools.

Certainly, they wouldn’t get away with such behaviour in North Korea where, that said, you could still imagine them having a soused conga line dancing through the capital to the tune of the Bay City Rollers: “And they sang Pyongayang …”

Even in my teens, I preferred quiet holidays by myself in the British countryside. Twice I have visited Hadrian’s Wall. You can see the exact spot of my first visit where I spray-painted the ancient structure in bright red: “Picts rool, ya bass!”

I remember, as if it was yesterday, agonising over whether to use a comma. The spelling was influenced by the pop group Slade.

Five things I have leaned this week: Pineapple is just topping

If we were the sort of people who ate pizza or hamburgers then, yes, we’d add pineapple. Some folk get irate about this. This is because they’re peculiar. After a shock poll showed 43% of diners backing pineapples, a Tesco study found others wanting the controversial tropical fruit on their burgers. Yep. Pineapples is the boys.



Macaque attacks

Macaques in yonder Bali are stealing from tourists and only giving items back in return for food. The monkeys appear in the new series of Planet Earth, nicking sunglasses and phones. Knowing which items are most valuable, they go for iPhones. Stupid simians don’t realise the overpriced cack needs charging every five minutes.



Menu madness

According to booking website Resy, nearly half of folk attending swanky restaurants use their mobile phones to find out what nonsense like smacked cucumber and flambéd snotter actually means. Same with disgraceful foreign words like “confit” and “sous-vide”. Stick to the chippie: a haven of gastronomical sanity.



Crappy Christmas

The cost of living crisis is causing cash-strapped families to cut back on seasonal spending plans. Leading academic institution TopCashBack found that, as well as trees and fairy lights being ditched, presents will be cut back, with kids told Santa is ill. “He’s suffering anxiety and has developed an allergy to wrapping paper.”



Old rage

Viewers are up in arms about The Antiques Roadshow lacking … antiques. One episode featured a grand total of none. Recent shows have featured Lego, Rolex watches and Vivienne Westwood duds. It’s the new old.

